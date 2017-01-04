Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




04.01.17 14:17
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 04/01/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 03/01/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         24.03






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 03.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 24.03 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R6


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



