Erweiterte Funktionen


Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




28.12.16 15:51
dpa-AFX


GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED




Date of 28/12/2016 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 23/12/2016 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




              Pence per share


Geiger Counter Limited         22.65


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 23.12.2016 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 22.65 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



B15FW33R10


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:02 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
16:02 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
16:01 , dpa-AFX
LSE Reportedly Agrees On Sale Of Clearing [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
15:55 , dpa-AFX
Snapchat Reportedly Buys Augmented Reality [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...