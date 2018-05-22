Geely stock: You should take a look at this one

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.05.18 18:26
Finanztrends

Geely might has not performed sensationally, but significantly. The stock grew by 1 %. Therefore, the stock has climbed upwards by 10 % in just two weeks, confirming the present upwards trend. The stock is close to earlier highs and now only has to face the 2.50 Euro obstacle in front of it. The stock has enough momentum to break even ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

