Geely stock: Still thrilling

On Monday Geely was able to grow even further. The stock’s price finally turned around after a setback and went up after reaching 2.20 Euro.

This strengthened the supports in that zone and this leads to a possible attack on 2.75 or 2.80 Euro. If the stock should reach these heights, it should grow even further.

From an economic perspective, there is ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.