Geely Automobile stock: Facing problems?




15.05.18 07:27
Finanztrends

The investment in Daimler by investor Li Shufu gained a lot of attention. But now there is the danger of a punishment in heights of millions. Apparently, the transaction was announced one day to late, according to BaFin. BaFin is now checking the consequences.


The stock price did not really react to those news. The price is actually still going upwards. There ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,47 € 2,52 € -0,05 € -1,98% 15.05./13:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG3777B1032 A0CACX 3,27 € 1,27 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,47 € -1,98%  13:36
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,048 $ +1,26%  14.05.18
München 2,50 € -0,79%  08:08
Frankfurt 2,49 € -1,58%  12:29
Düsseldorf 2,47 € -1,98%  11:49
Hamburg 2,47 € -1,98%  09:59
Stuttgart 2,47 € -2,76%  13:40
Berlin 2,47 € -3,14%  08:08
  = Realtime
