Geely Automobile stock: Facing problems?
15.05.18 07:27
Finanztrends
The investment in Daimler by investor Li Shufu gained a lot of attention. But now there is the danger of a punishment in heights of millions. Apparently, the transaction was announced one day to late, according to BaFin. BaFin is now checking the consequences.
The stock price did not really react to those news. The price is actually still going upwards. There ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,48 €
|2,52 €
|-0,04 €
|-1,59%
|15.05./08:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG3777B1032
|A0CACX
|3,27 €
|1,27 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,48 €
|-1,59%
|08:36
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,048 $
|+1,26%
|14.05.18
|München
|2,50 €
|-0,79%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|2,48 €
|-1,59%
|08:11
|Frankfurt
|2,48 €
|-1,98%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|2,46 €
|-2,38%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|2,47 €
|-2,76%
|08:05
|Berlin
|2,47 €
|-3,14%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
