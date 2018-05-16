Erweiterte Funktionen


Gazprom stock: Something has leaked




16.05.18 19:15
Finanztrends

Apparently, Gazprom and the EU commission have almost found an agreement. According to the three quoted sources by Reuters, they might be able to find a consensus in the case of the year long dispute about gas delivery.


Since 2011 the EU commission is inspecting the Russian companies‘ business and accuses the concern of hindering competition and demanding too much money ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

