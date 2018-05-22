Gazprom stock: Small losses, big opportunity!

Erweiterte Funktionen

22.05.18
Finanztrends

The Gazprom stock had to suffer from a small loss of 2 % during the last week. That is not much, but it has pushed the stock down from the 4 Euro mark. However, the stock is still in a chart technical upwards trend. The reason for that is the rise of more than 5.5 % since the beginning of the ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,00 € 29,00 € -   € 0,00% 22.05./18:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT00BUWOG001 A1XDYU 29,20 € 23,73 €
Werte im Artikel
7,79 plus
+1,30%
187,68 plus
+0,03%
29,00 plus
0,00%
78,96 minus
-1,42%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,00 € 0,00%  17:29
Stuttgart 29,02 € +1,47%  09:17
Düsseldorf 29,04 € +0,07%  17:05
München 29,02 € 0,00%  08:02
Berlin 28,80 € -0,07%  08:02
Xetra 28,98 € -0,21%  17:35
Frankfurt 28,80 € -0,62%  08:18
  = Realtime
