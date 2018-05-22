Erweiterte Funktionen
Gazprom stock: Small losses, big opportunity!
22.05.18 19:07
Finanztrends
The Gazprom stock had to suffer from a small loss of 2 % during the last week. That is not much, but it has pushed the stock down from the 4 Euro mark. However, the stock is still in a chart technical upwards trend. The reason for that is the rise of more than 5.5 % since the beginning of the ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,00 €
|29,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.05./18:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT00BUWOG001
|A1XDYU
|29,20 €
|23,73 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,00 €
|0,00%
|17:29
|Stuttgart
|29,02 €
|+1,47%
|09:17
|Düsseldorf
|29,04 €
|+0,07%
|17:05
|München
|29,02 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Berlin
|28,80 €
|-0,07%
|08:02
|Xetra
|28,98 €
|-0,21%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|28,80 €
|-0,62%
|08:18
= Realtime
