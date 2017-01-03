Erweiterte Funktionen


Gas Prices Surge Into 2017




03.01.17 20:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nationwide gas prices are expected to continue to rise in 2017.


Drivers are paying the highest New Year's gas prices since 2014, which experts say indicate to be a starting of an expensive year for gas.


According to AAA, the New Year began with increased gas prices that reached an average of $2.34 per gallon. The national average moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, reflecting the market reactions to last fall's OPEC deal.


Moving ahead, AAA expects retail prices to continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts, but retail averages are likely to increase leading up to the summer driving season as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
South Korea Current Account On Tap For We [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wall Str [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Aktien New York Schluss: Wall Street beginnt [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News To Join NBC [...]
03.01.17 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat After Recovering [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...