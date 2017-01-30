Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Macy's":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Garrett Brands To Acquire Frango From Macy's




30.01.17 14:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) and Garrett Brands, owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops, announced that they have entered an agreement by which Garrett Brands will acquire Frango, a distinguished, premium chocolate brand, from Macy's Inc.


As the owner of Frango, Garrett Brands will develop, create, sell and distribute Frango products consistent with the brand's legacy as a superior chocolate and confectionary brand. Macy's, Inc. will continue to sell Frango products in the Frango Café at Macy's State Street store in Chicago, at more than 350 additional Macy's store locations in the United States, and online at macys.com.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,515 $ 29,11 $ 0,405 $ +1,39% 30.01./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US55616P1049 A0MS7Y 45,50 $ 28,55 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,60 € +1,06%  19:17
NYSE 29,525 $ +1,43%  21:58
Stuttgart 27,29 € +0,96%  19:06
Frankfurt 27,225 € +0,89%  19:55
Berlin 27,04 € -2,28%  08:08
Düsseldorf 27,08 € -2,55%  10:36
München 27,015 € -3,22%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Macy's 18.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...