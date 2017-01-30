Garrett Brands To Acquire Frango From Macy's

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Macy's":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) and Garrett Brands, owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops, announced that they have entered an agreement by which Garrett Brands will acquire Frango, a distinguished, premium chocolate brand, from Macy's Inc.





As the owner of Frango, Garrett Brands will develop, create, sell and distribute Frango products consistent with the brand's legacy as a superior chocolate and confectionary brand. Macy's, Inc. will continue to sell Frango products in the Frango Café at Macy's State Street store in Chicago, at more than 350 additional Macy's store locations in the United States, and online at macys.com.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM