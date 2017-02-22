Erweiterte Funktionen

Garmin Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Remains Firmly Positive




22.02.17 22:02
dpa-AFX


OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - GPS and fitness device maker Garmin (GRMN) has pulled back well off its best levels but continues to see significant strength in late-day trading on Wednesday.

Shares of Garmin are currently up by 7.4 percent after reaching a six-month intraday high.


The initial jump by Garmin came after the company reported fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,15 $ 50,45 $ 3,70 $ +7,33% 22.02./23:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0114405324 A1C06B 56,19 $ 38,40 $
Tradegate (RT) 		50,61 € +4,14%  20:39
Nasdaq 54,15 $ +7,33%  22:00
Berlin 51,52 € +7,14%  18:42
Frankfurt 50,822 € +6,14%  17:36
Hamburg 47,29 € 0,00%  08:05
München 47,605 € 0,00%  08:03
Stuttgart 51,303 € 0,00%  18:02
Düsseldorf 47,255 € -0,15%  08:22
