Garmin Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Remains Firmly Positive
22.02.17 22:02
OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - GPS and fitness device maker Garmin (GRMN) has pulled back well off its best levels but continues to see significant strength in late-day trading on Wednesday.
Shares of Garmin are currently up by 7.4 percent after reaching a six-month intraday high.
The initial jump by Garmin came after the company reported fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,15 $
|50,45 $
|3,70 $
|+7,33%
|22.02./23:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0114405324
|A1C06B
|56,19 $
|38,40 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,61 €
|+4,14%
|20:39
|Nasdaq
|54,15 $
|+7,33%
|22:00
|Berlin
|51,52 €
|+7,14%
|18:42
|Frankfurt
|50,822 €
|+6,14%
|17:36
|Hamburg
|47,29 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|München
|47,605 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|51,303 €
|0,00%
|18:02
|Düsseldorf
|47,255 €
|-0,15%
|08:22
