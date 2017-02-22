Garmin Ltd Reports 2% Fall In Q4 Profit
22.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX
OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its profit declined to $137.94 million, or $0.73 per share. This was down from $140.44 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $860.77 million. This was up from $781.36 million last year.
Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $137.94 Mln. vs. $140.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $860.77 Mln vs. $781.36 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.2%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.02 Bln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,88 €
|48,60 €
|3,28 €
|+6,75%
|22.02./14:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0114405324
|A1C06B
|51,88 €
|34,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,88 €
|+6,75%
|14:33
|Stuttgart
|51,758 €
|+7,09%
|14:25
|Berlin
|50,76 €
|+5,56%
|13:55
|Frankfurt
|50,05 €
|+4,53%
|13:19
|Hamburg
|47,29 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|München
|47,605 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Nasdaq
|50,45 $
|0,00%
|21.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|47,255 €
|-0,15%
|08:22
