Gap Inc. Reports 12% Drop In Q4 Earnings




23.02.17 22:48
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings declined to $203 million, or $0.51 per share. This was down from $230 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $4.43 billion. This was up from $4.39 billion last year.


Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $203 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $4.43 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,97 $ 24,87 $ -0,90 $ -3,62% 23.02./23:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3647601083 863533 30,74 $ 17,00 $
Tradegate (RT) 		23,027 € -2,03%  23.02.17
München 23,62 € 0,00%  23.02.17
Stuttgart 22,891 € 0,00%  23.02.17
Düsseldorf 23,335 € -0,89%  23.02.17
Berlin 23,345 € -0,89%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 23,079 € -0,98%  23.02.17
NYSE 23,97 $ -3,62%  23.02.17
