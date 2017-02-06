Gap Inc. Projects Q4 Results Above Estimates
06.02.17 23:25
dpa-AFX
SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced, for the fourth quarter, the company expects reported earnings per share to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.55, or about $0.50 to $0.51 on an adjusted basis.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.45. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth quarter, Gap Inc.'s net sales increased 1 percent to $4.43 billion compared with $4.39 billion for the fourth quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $4.4 billion. Gap Inc.'s comparable sales for the fourth quarter were up 2 percent. For the four-week period ended January 28, 2017, net sales increased 2 percent to $828 million compared with net sales of $813 million for the four-week period ended January 30, 2016.
For fiscal 2016, the company now expects reported earnings per share to be in the range of $1.68 to $1.69. On an adjusted basis, Gap Inc. now expects 2016 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.01 to $2.02. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.96. Gap Inc. will release its earnings results on February 23, 2017.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,98 $
|22,97 $
|0,01 $
|+0,04%
|07.02./00:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3647601083
|863533
|30,74 $
|17,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,522 €
|+1,19%
|06.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|21,15 €
|+0,83%
|06.02.17
|Berlin
|21,13 €
|+0,71%
|06.02.17
|München
|21,165 €
|+0,67%
|06.02.17
|NYSE
|22,98 $
|+0,04%
|06.02.17
|Stuttgart
|21,347 €
|0,00%
|06.02.17
|Frankfurt
|21,33 €
|-0,33%
|06.02.17
