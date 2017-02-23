Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gap":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Gap Inc. Issues 2017 Outlook




23.02.17 23:16
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.05, which includes the estimated negative impact of approximately $0.09 due to foreign currency fluctuations at current exchange rates.

This impact equates to approximately 5 percentage points of earnings per share growth when compared with the company's adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 for fiscal 2016.


Gap Inc. also noted that comparable sales for fiscal year 2017 are expected to be flat to up slightly. Net sales are expected to be slightly below this range driven by an expected negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations year-over-year.


The company noted that it expects reported earnings per share for the first half of fiscal 2017 to be down in the high single digits when compared with the adjusted earnings per share for the first half of fiscal year 2016. The company noted that fiscal 2017 is a 53-week year versus the 52-week fiscal year 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,97 $ 24,87 $ -0,90 $ -3,62% 23.02./23:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3647601083 863533 30,74 $ 17,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,027 € -2,03%  23.02.17
München 23,62 € 0,00%  23.02.17
Stuttgart 22,891 € 0,00%  23.02.17
Düsseldorf 23,335 € -0,89%  23.02.17
Berlin 23,345 € -0,89%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 23,079 € -0,98%  23.02.17
NYSE 23,97 $ -3,62%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 GAP 16.08.12
27 ► TTT-Team / Woche. 26.02.06
1 GAP soll übernommen werden? 18.06.03
  Schlechte Zeiten für Gap 08.11.01
  GAP was passiert denn da ???. 28.12.00
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...