Gap Comps Up 2% In Nov. And Dec; Sees FY Adj. EPS At High End Of Range




06.01.17 03:25
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) reported that net sales were up 1 percent and comparable sales were positive 2 percent for the November and December 2016 holiday season, compared with last year.


GPS closed Thursday's regular trading at $23.25, down $0.95 or 3.93 percent. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock gained $1.99 or 8.56 percent.


"We're pleased with the improved momentum we saw over the holiday season, driven primarily by a positive customer response at Gap and Old Navy," said Sabrina Simmons, chief financial officer, Gap Inc.


Based on these results, the company now expect full-year adjusted earnings per share to be modestly above the high end of previous adjusted guidance range of $1.92. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.94 per share for fiscal year 2016. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Gap Inc.'s net sales for the five-week period ended December 31, 2016 increased 3 percent to $2.07 billion, compared with net sales of $2.01 billion for the five-week period ended January 2, 2016.


The company's comparable sales for December 2016 were up 4 percent versus a 5 percent decrease last year.


The company will report January sales at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, February 6, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



