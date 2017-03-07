Gannett Issues Its 2017 Outlook

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.03.17 13:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company expects: full-year revenues in a range of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion; and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $325 million to $335 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $3.19 billion, for 2017.


Robert Dickey, CEO, stated: "While we anticipate more challenging year-over-year comparisons in the first half of this year due to certain strategic investments and the negative impact resulting from the weaker British pound, we expect our cost operational improvements to more meaningfully impact the second half of the year."


