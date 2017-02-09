Gannett Co. Q4 Earnings Drop 8%
09.02.17 14:48
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit fell to $57.97 million, or $0.50 per share. This was down from $62.81 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $866.99 million. This was up from $739.34 million last year.
Gannett Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $57.97 Mln. vs. $62.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.7% -Revenue (Q4): $866.99 Mln vs. $739.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.3%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,115 €
|21,115 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.02./15:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US87901J1051
|A14VMF
|22,78 €
|16,31 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,115 €
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Stuttgart
|21,534 €
|+0,79%
|14:02
|München
|21,63 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|NYSE
|23,17 $
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|21,564 €
|-0,16%
|08:01
|Berlin
|21,505 €
|-0,51%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|21,50 €
|-0,69%
|09:52