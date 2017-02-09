Gannett Co. Q4 Earnings Drop 8%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit fell to $57.97 million, or $0.50 per share. This was down from $62.81 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $866.99 million. This was up from $739.34 million last year.

Gannett Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $57.97 Mln. vs. $62.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.7% -Revenue (Q4): $866.99 Mln vs. $739.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.3%

