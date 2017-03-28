Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "G4S":
 Aktien    


Gaming &Leisure To Buy Real Estate Assets Of Bally'Casino Tunica &Resorts Casino




28.03.17 15:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

(GLPI) said that it agreed to acquire the real estate assets of Bally's Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica located in Robinsonville, Mississippi for $82.6 million.


The two properties combined include 75,000 casino square feet, 1,747 slot machines and 25 table games. In addition to the casinos, the properties include six restaurants, 201 hotel rooms and 18,000 square feet of meeting space. The properties will be operated by Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) and will be added to the existing master lease with Penn.


Initial rent of $9.0 million, which equates to 2.3 times rent coverage on combined property adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, is subject to escalators and adjustments consistent with the other master lease properties.


The transaction, which is expected to be immediately accretive, is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017. The transaction is expected to be funded with a combination of debt and equity, within the Company's existing Revolving Credit Facility and ATM program.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,61 $ 3,63 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.03./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01FLG62 A0B7CY 3,78 $ 2,21 $
Werte im Artikel
18,45 plus
+0,68%
3,61 minus
-0,55%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 3,454 € +2,95%  08:05
Frankfurt 3,453 € +2,83%  08:11
Berlin 3,50 € +0,81%  14:35
Stuttgart 3,426 € -0,41%  14:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,61 $ -0,55%  24.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...