Games Workshop Group - H122 helped by licensing income

09.12.21 09:46
Edison Investment Research

With profit in line with expectations, Games Workshop Group’s (GAW) H122 trading update is reassuring. The previously flagged forex and freight cost pressures have negatively affected pre-licensing profit. This was partially offset by an exceptional level of licensing income versus GAW’s trading history. Our FY22 forecasts are unchanged ahead of the publication of H122 results. The FY22e P/E of 25.0x is in line with GAW’s recent average multiple. Our DCF-based valuation remains £129 per share.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
113,80 € 114,20 € -0,40 € -0,35% 09.12./13:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003718474 900512 144,10 € 105,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		113,80 € -0,35%  09:30
Düsseldorf 112,40 € -0,88%  12:01
Stuttgart 111,60 € -1,41%  11:57
Frankfurt 113,10 € -1,82%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 122,75 $ -4,93%  02.12.21
  = Realtime
