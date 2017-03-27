Erweiterte Funktionen



GameStop Shutters 150 Stores As Retail Carnage Continues




27.03.17 18:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sluggish sales of video games have forced GameStop to take a decision to close around 150 retail locations.

Digital downloads and competition from rivals are said to be the reason for shut down. The company operates around 6600 stores worldwide and has not revealed the list of shops to be closed. According to reports GameStop is planning the closure of up to 3 percent of their shops.


The retailer has recently announced 13.6 percent decline in global sales for the fourth quarter, compared to last year. Hardware sales were down 29 percent, while software sales slipped 20 percent.


GameStop has recently announced the launch of portable Nintendo Switch.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



