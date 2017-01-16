GameStop Reserves Entire First Allotment Of Nintento Switch Systems

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.01.17 05:34
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) said it has reserved all of its first allotment of Nintendo Switch systems.

On Friday, the retailer began taking reservations for the Nintendo Switch online and in its more than 3,900 stores nationwide.


The $299.99 Nintendo Switch will ship and be available for pick-up on its March 3 launch day.


Bob Puzon, senior vice president of merchandising at GameStop said, "The fact that this initial allotment has been completely reserved in a matter of a few days demonstrates gamers desire for this fun and revolutionary gaming system. We're working closely with Nintendo to get additional Nintendo Switch units, and will let our customers know when they become available."


GemStop added that sixteen games for the Nintendo Switch platform are still available for reserve now at GameStop.


Players can look forward to games available at launch such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" ($59.99) and "1-2-Switch" ($49.99) from Nintendo, "Just Dance 2017" ($59.99) from Ubisoft, and "Has-Been Heroes" ($19.99) from GameTrust, available exclusively at GameStop.


Select Nintendo Switch accessories are also available for pre-order in GameStop stores and on its website.


