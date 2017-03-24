GameStop Remains Firmly In Negative Territory After Initial Drop

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.03.17 19:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of GameStop (GME) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after falling sharply early in the session.

After hitting a four-month intraday low, GameStop is currently down by 12.5 percent.


The sell-off by GameStop comes after the video game retailer reported fourth quarter earnings that beat estimates but forecast weaker than expected full-year earnings.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,461 € 19,917 € -0,456 € -2,29% 24.03./21:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36467W1099 A0HGDX 29,69 € 17,89 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,461 € -2,29%  16:49
Berlin 19,785 € -10,19%  14:19
München 20,055 € -10,59%  08:07
Düsseldorf 19,35 € -11,48%  08:04
Frankfurt 19,305 € -12,69%  14:36
Stuttgart 19,403 € -13,11%  17:05
NYSE 20,70 $ -13,61%  21:01
  = Realtime
