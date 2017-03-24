GameStop Remains Firmly In Negative Territory After Initial Drop

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of GameStop (GME) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after falling sharply early in the session.



After hitting a four-month intraday low, GameStop is currently down by 12.5 percent.

The sell-off by GameStop comes after the video game retailer reported fourth quarter earnings that beat estimates but forecast weaker than expected full-year earnings.

