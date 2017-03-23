GameStop Corp. Earnings Drop 3% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.03.17 21:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit dropped to $243.8 million, or $2.38 per share. This was lower than $251.6 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $3.05 billion. This was down from $3.53 billion last year.


GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $243.8 Mln. vs. $251.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.38 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.40


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,96 $ 24,09 $ -0,13 $ -0,54% 23.03./22:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36467W1099 A0HGDX 33,72 $ 20,10 $
Tradegate (RT) 		19,917 € -9,90%  21:56
Stuttgart 22,331 € +1,29%  19:56
Berlin 22,03 € +0,89%  08:06
Frankfurt 22,111 € +0,76%  14:56
Düsseldorf 21,86 € +0,39%  08:04
München 22,43 € 0,00%  08:03
NYSE 23,96 $ -0,54%  21:02
