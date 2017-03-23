GameStop Corp. Earnings Drop 3% In Q4
23.03.17 21:27
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit dropped to $243.8 million, or $2.38 per share. This was lower than $251.6 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $3.05 billion. This was down from $3.53 billion last year.
GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $243.8 Mln. vs. $251.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.38 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.6%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.40
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,96 $
|24,09 $
|-0,13 $
|-0,54%
|23.03./22:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36467W1099
|A0HGDX
|33,72 $
|20,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,917 €
|-9,90%
|21:56
|Stuttgart
|22,331 €
|+1,29%
|19:56
|Berlin
|22,03 €
|+0,89%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|22,111 €
|+0,76%
|14:56
|Düsseldorf
|21,86 €
|+0,39%
|08:04
|München
|22,43 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|NYSE
|23,96 $
|-0,54%
|21:02
