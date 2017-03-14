Gainers & Losers Of Mar.13: ALIM, AEMD, VSTM, ARLZ, OSIR...

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of March 13, 2017.

GAINERS

1. Cerulean Pharma Inc.



(CERU)

Gained 63.82% to close Monday's (Mar.13) trading at $2.49.

News: No news

Anticipated event:

Last month, Cerulean announced that it is reviewing potential alternatives such as the sale of the company, a merger, a business combination, a strategic investment into the company, or a sale, license or disposition of assets of the company.

2. Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Gained 31.74% to close Monday's trading at $4.40.

News: The Company has concluded its feasibility study designed to assess the safety of its Aethlon Hemopurifier in End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) volunteers who were also infected with Hepatitis C virus (HCV).

In the feasibility study, the Hemopurifier was found to be well tolerated. No device-related adverse events were observed.

Jim Joyce, Chairman and CEO of Aethlon Medical said, "We achieved our primary study objective, which was to demonstrate that our Hemopurifier can be safely administered to very health-compromised individuals. We will now proceed to submit a final report and look forward to collaborating with our FDA review team to establish market clearance pathways to treat viral threats that are not well addressed with traditional drug therapies."

3. Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Gained 24.19% to close Monday's trading at $1.54.

News: The Company made a presentation at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 13th.

Verastem's most-advanced product candidate is Duvelisib, which is under phase III testing in relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. The trial is known as DUO, and its top-line results are expected in the first half of 2017.

Verastem licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Duvelisib from Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) last November.

4. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)

Gained 21.19% to close Monday's trading at $1.43.

News: No news

Near-term catalyst:

The Company is scheduled to report full-year 2016 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 8:30 am ET.

The company's lead product candidate is PRX-102, a recombinant plant cell expressed, chemically modified version of the human alpha-Galactosidase-A enzyme, under phase III testing for Fabry disease. Enrollment in the trial is expected to be completed in 2017 - with interim data analysis anticipated in 2018 to support EMA and other regulatory filings outside of the United States.

5. PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)

Gained 17.19% to close Monday's trading at $6.00.

News: No news

The last we heard from PAVmed was the closing of approximately $1.0 million in additional financing on March 9th, bringing the aggregate gross proceeds of its private placement to $2.5 million.

The Company's initial product candidates are PortIO, an implantable vascular access device, and CarpX, a percutaneous carpal tunnel device, among others. PAVmed expects to begin commercialization of PortIO next quarter and CarpX in Q3, 2017.

6. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

Gained 19.34% to close Monday's trading at $14.50.

News: No news

Recent event:

On January 30, 2017, Calithera signed a deal with Incyte Corp. (INCY) to develop CB-1158, a phase I drug candidate. As per the deal terms, Calithera stands to earn as much as $483 million from Incyte.

Near-term catalyst:

Calithera is expected to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

7. Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)

Gained 14.46% to close Monday's trading at $2.77.

News: The Company made a presentation at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference today.

The company's lead drug candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), being developed as a treatment for the lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH or enlarged prostate), and as a treatment for localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Near-term catalyst:

-- A phase II study of PRX302 in prostate cancer will be enrolling the first patient this quarter (Q1, 2017) - with 6-month biopsy data anticipated in Q4, 2017. -- Topsalysin has also successfully completed a phase III clinical study for the treatment of the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia, dubbed PLUS-1. Funding options for a similar phase III study, which will be nicknamed PLUS-2, are being evaluated.

8. Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)

Gained 13.29% to close Monday's trading at $20.63.

News: No news

Near term catalyst: The Company is slated to host its first quarter investor conference call on March 14, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Pulse Bio will highlight progress to-date on its NPS clinical programs, PulseTx System development, as well as provide an update on recent financial results and developments including financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

9. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Gained 13.06% to close Monday's trading at $3.03.

News: The Company reported Q4 and full-year 2016 financial results.

The Q4 and 2016 annual losses have narrowed on reduced expenses. The Company's cash as of December 31, 2016 totaled $58.6 million, which is expected to be sufficient until early 2019.

10.Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM)

Gained 12.77% to close Monday's trading at $1.59.

News: Alimera has signed an exclusive agreement with Brill Pharma S. L. , Barcelona, Spain, for distribution of Iluvien in the Kingdom of Spain.

Iluvien is an intravitreal implant that delivers sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide (FAc) that is approved in the U.S. and EU for the treatment of Diabetic macular edema, or DME. Alimera licensed the Iluvien technology from pSivida Corp. (PSDV).

LOSERS

1. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ)

Lost 30.31% to close Monday's trading at $2.46.

News: The Company announced disappointing 2016 results and guided 2017 revenue way below analysts' expectations.

Total net revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2016 skyrocketed to $20.0 million from $6.0 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. However, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenue of $23.12 million.

For 2017, Aralez foresees net revenues to be in a range of $80 million to $100 million, well below analysts' expatiations of $145.14 million.

2. Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (OSIR)

Lost 30.31% to close Monday's trading at $2.46.

News: The Company has received Notice of Delisting from NASDAQ.

The trading of Osiris' common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 for failing to comply with the NASDAQ Listing Rule by not timely filing with the SEC its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 ("2015 Form 10-K"), its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 ("Q1 2016 Form 10-Q") and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 ("Q2 2016 Form 10-Q"), respectively.

3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

Lost 18.14% to close Monday's trading at $1.67.

News: No news

Anticipated event: The Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

On January 31st, after the market close, the Company reported that Part B of its phase II trial evaluating Edasalonexent in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy did not meet primary efficacy endpoint. The news sent the stock tumbling more than 70% to $1.18 the following day.

