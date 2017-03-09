GOP's Obamacare Replacement Bill Clears First Hurdle

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A House Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare continues to face an uphill but cleared its first procedural hurdle early Thursday.





The House Ways and Means Committee voted 23 to 16 in favor of the legislation known as the American Health Care Act.

The committee vote in favor of the bill came after approximately 18 hours of debate that included numerous delay tactics by Democrats.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee continues to debate the legislation on Thursday after a prolonged session that lasted through the night.

Following the vote in the Ways and Means Committee, Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Tex., said Republicans have passed a bill that will help Americans finally have access to affordable health care.

"We voted repeatedly to end Obamacare's crushing taxes and mandates and ensure patients have more power over their own health care," Brady said.

"This legislation reflects President Trump's strong commitment to improving health care for all Americans," he added. "I sincerely thank my colleagues for their hard work and commitment to delivering on the President's promise."

The GOP-controlled Energy and Commerce Committee is expected to eventually approve the bill and send it on to the House Budget Committee.

However, even some Republicans have raised concerns about the accelerated pace at which the legislation is being moved through the House.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a post on Twitter that there is "no excuse" to be holding votes on a plan that was just unveiled on Monday.

"What matters in long run is better, more affordable health care for Americans, NOT House leaders' arbitrary legislative calendar," Cotton tweeted.

Cotton also lamented the fact that the Congressional Budget Office has not yet scored the bill, which has also been a key complaint among Democrats.

Republican leaders have been hoping to push the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill through the House and Senate before the Easter recess.

However, conservative groups and lawmakers have been highly critical of the proposal, which some have dubbed "Obamacare Lite."

Some conservative Republicans have argued a plan to replace Obamacare subsidies with refundable tax credits creates a new entitlement program.

A provision curbing federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid has also drawn opposition from several Republican Senators.

With Democrats in both the House and Senate expected to unanimously oppose the bill, Republicans have little margin for error to achieve final approval of the legislation.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM