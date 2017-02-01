GOP Senators Announce Opposition To DeVos As Education Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potentially imperiling her confirmation, two Republican Senators have announced they will oppose President Donald Trump's nomination of charter school advocate Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.





Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, both revealed Wednesday that they will vote against DeVos.

Both Collins and Murkowski, who are seen as moderate Republicans, have expressed concerns about DeVos' support for school voucher programs.

The announcements make Collins and Murkowski the first two Republicans to break with Trump on any of his Cabinet nominees.

With no Democrats expected to vote for DeVos, the GOP cannot afford any more defections if she is to be confirmed.

If the remaining 50 Senate Republicans support DeVos, Vice President Mike Pence would need to vote to break the potential 50-50 tie.

