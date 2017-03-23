Erweiterte Funktionen


GOP Rolls Out Paid Digital Ad Campaign Backing Republican Agenda




23.03.17 14:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced a six-figure campaign for a package of advertisements supporting important Republican agenda items shaping the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration.


The package of ads will air in 2018 battleground states. The ads call on Democrats to support an up or down vote on Judge Gorsuch, who is undergoing a rigorous confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and support the efforts to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the American Health Care Act.


Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that the RNC is committed to using all its resources to promote the bold Republican agenda President Trump and Congressional Republicans have put forward to address some of the United States' most pressing issues, and to reach out directly to voters to communicate them.


The series of videos supporting Judge Gorsuch will run on Facebook in targeted states and account for nearly half of the campaign's budget. The 12-part series targets the Democrat Senators in Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Michigan.


The video entitled "Democrats' False Promise: Obamacare" explains how Obamacare has led to higher premiums, taxes, and deductibles, while highlighting the work Republicans are doing to fix it. This ad will target audiences on Facebook.


The ad supporting the American Healthcare Act will be rolled out on Thursday, and breaks down how Americans will receive better access to affordable healthcare under the Republican plan. This ad will target 2018 states on Facebook.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:12 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. New Home Sale [...]
15:12 , dpa-AFX
McCain Criticizes "Bizarre" Behavior By House [...]
15:08 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar At Multi-month Lows Against Yen [...]
14:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: PNE WIND AG ( [...]
14:57 , dpa-AFX
GOP Rolls Out Paid Digital Ad Campaign Bac [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...