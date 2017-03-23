GOP Rolls Out Paid Digital Ad Campaign Backing Republican Agenda

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced a six-figure campaign for a package of advertisements supporting important Republican agenda items shaping the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration.





The package of ads will air in 2018 battleground states. The ads call on Democrats to support an up or down vote on Judge Gorsuch, who is undergoing a rigorous confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and support the efforts to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the American Health Care Act.

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that the RNC is committed to using all its resources to promote the bold Republican agenda President Trump and Congressional Republicans have put forward to address some of the United States' most pressing issues, and to reach out directly to voters to communicate them.

The series of videos supporting Judge Gorsuch will run on Facebook in targeted states and account for nearly half of the campaign's budget. The 12-part series targets the Democrat Senators in Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Michigan.

The video entitled "Democrats' False Promise: Obamacare" explains how Obamacare has led to higher premiums, taxes, and deductibles, while highlighting the work Republicans are doing to fix it. This ad will target audiences on Facebook.

The ad supporting the American Healthcare Act will be rolled out on Thursday, and breaks down how Americans will receive better access to affordable healthcare under the Republican plan. This ad will target 2018 states on Facebook.

