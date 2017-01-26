GOP Congressional Leaders Agree With Torture Being Illegal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has expressed a willingness to use harsh interrogation techniques against terror suspects, but Republican Congressional leaders have signaled they do not intend to re-open the debate on the legality of torture.





During a press conference at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., claimed GOP lawmakers view the current ban on torture tactics to be settled law.

"I think the director of the CIA has made it clear he's going to follow the law," McConnell said. "And I believe virtually all of my members are comfortable with the state of the law on that issue now."

Standing alongside McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., added, "Torture is illegal. Torture is not legal. And we agree with it not being legal."

An amendment to a 2015 defense authorization bill limited interrogation techniques to what is included in the Army Field Manual.

The provision banned the enhanced interrogation techniques used under President George W. Bush, including waterboarding.

During the presidential campaign, Trump claimed he would bring back waterboarding and "a hell of a lot worse," arguing that "torture works."

"We have to fight fire with fire," Trump told ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday evening, pointing to the brutal tactics used by the terrorist group ISIS.

