Erweiterte Funktionen



GOLD: Flash Crash and Rally




17.11.21 20:10
Finanztrends




GOLD: Flash Crash and Rally


GOLD / U.S. DOLLAR FX_IDC:XAUUSD


Global-Investa





Technical analysis of gold
Gold investors have had little pleasure in their investment in recent months. Most recently, it was accelerated downwards as part of a flash crash. But the critical support zone could be defended.
The price ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen! zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Jetzt vom Uranboom profitieren: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.867,4 $ 1.850,6 $ 16,80 $ +0,91% 17.11./23:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009655157 965515 1.959 $ 1.677 $
Werte im Artikel
0,25 plus
+12,51%
1.867 plus
+0,91%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1.867,4 $ +0,91%  23:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2022 mit neuem Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. Aktiensplit und Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Manitou Gold und die Alamos B. 22:49
2 ALORO MNG CORP und Alam. 22:20
311060 "Wenn das Gold redet, dann sc. 21:52
60 Argo Gold : jede menge Gold . 21:46
38539 Die besten Gold-/Silberminen au. 21:40
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...