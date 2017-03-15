GNW-News: Sika AG: AGENDA ITEM REQUEST (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

15.03.17 18:15
dpa-AFX


Sika AG: AGENDA ITEM REQUEST



Today after the publication of the invitation for the Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2017, Sika AG has received an additional agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH). SWH requests that with Jacques Bischoff another representative of SWH be elected to the Board of Directors of Sika AG.


The Board of Directors will examine the additional proposal and will comment in due time.


CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com


SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.


Source: Sika AG via GlobeNewswire


