GNW-News: Schweiter Technologies: Publication Annual Results 2016 (english)

20.02.17 18:15
dpa-AFX


Horgen, February 20, 2017  - The annual results 2016 of Schweiter Technologies will be published on Monday, March 13, 2017.


For further information: Martin Klöti, Chief Financial Officer Tel. +41 44 718 33 03, fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com


Schweiter Technologies AG, Neugasse 10, 8810 Horgen, Switzerland Telefon +41 44 718 33 03 Fax +41 44 718 34 51 info@schweiter.com www.schweiter.com


Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:



Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/100347/R/2080015/783210.pdf




http://www.schweiter.com



MMMM


