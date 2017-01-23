Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SGS":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


GNW-News: SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS (english)




23.01.17 07:15
dpa-AFX


SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS



SGS / SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS .

Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


View the web version





SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS





The SGS Group performed solidly in 2016. Total revenues reached CHF 6.0 billion and SGS is on track to deliver the revenue growth projected in the 2020 strategic plan.


The Group realised a revenue growth of 6.0% on a constant currency basis, of which 2.5% was organic and 3.5% was contributed by recent acquisitions. On a historical reported basis, Group revenues increased by 4.8%.


A new business structure was successfully implemented at the beginning of 2016, with the newly created Agriculture, Food and Life and Transportation business lines performing above expectations.


Representing 72% of the Group's earnings, the non-energy businesses achieved strong organic revenue growth of 6.2%, driving Group performance.


Join the webcast Learn more




SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 90,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,000 offices and laboratories around the world.




For further information, please contact: -------------------------------------------- Jean-Luc de Buman Corporate Development, Communications & IR SGS SA 1 place des Alpes CH - 1211 Geneva 1 t: +41-22 739 91 11 f: +41-22 739 92 00 www.sgs.com







SGS 2016 FY RESULTS: https://hugin.info/100354/R/2072719/779003.pdf




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: SGS via GlobeNewswire


http://www.sgs.com



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.939,96 € 1.939,96 € -   € 0,00% 23.01./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0002497458 870264 2.102 € 1.679 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1.947,93 € -0,19%  08:18
Stuttgart 1.930,33 € +0,06%  08:07
Düsseldorf 1.934,69 € 0,00%  20.01.17
München 1.939,96 € 0,00%  08:05
Berlin 1.954,6 € 0,00%  20.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 2.100 $ 0,00%  12.01.17
Frankfurt 1.929,22 € -0,29%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Kaum einer kennt diese Aktie 20.01.15
41 Der schweizerische Aktienmarkt 23.12.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...