GNW-News: Press Release German




26.01.17 09:09
dpa-AFX

Press Release German



Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Press Release German .

Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Source: Globenewswire






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via GlobeNewswire


http://www.actelion.com




Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
255,215 € 211,655 € 43,56 € +20,58% 26.01./10:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0010532478 936767 257,28 € 110,37 €
Tradegate (RT) 		255,215 € +20,58%  10:31
Frankfurt 255,626 € +22,30%  10:18
Düsseldorf 255,99 € +21,88%  09:14
München 253,86 € +21,88%  09:51
Xetra 255,10 € +21,48%  10:15
Berlin 256,25 € +20,98%  09:16
Stuttgart 254,55 € +20,77%  10:08
Hamburg 247,50 € +18,80%  08:21
Nasdaq OTC Other 227,00 $ +2,30%  25.01.17
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20 ACTELION da ist noch Luft dr. 29.12.16
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 11.10.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 13.09.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 24.07.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 22.06.06
