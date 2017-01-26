Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Actelion":
GNW-News: Press Release German
26.01.17 09:09
dpa-AFX
Press Release German
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Press Release German .
Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Source: Globenewswire
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via GlobeNewswire
http://www.actelion.com
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|255,215 €
|211,655 €
|43,56 €
|+20,58%
|26.01./10:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0010532478
|936767
|257,28 €
|110,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|255,215 €
|+20,58%
|10:31
|Frankfurt
|255,626 €
|+22,30%
|10:18
|Düsseldorf
|255,99 €
|+21,88%
|09:14
|München
|253,86 €
|+21,88%
|09:51
|Xetra
|255,10 €
|+21,48%
|10:15
|Berlin
|256,25 €
|+20,98%
|09:16
|Stuttgart
|254,55 €
|+20,77%
|10:08
|Hamburg
|247,50 €
|+18,80%
|08:21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|227,00 $
|+2,30%
|25.01.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20
|ACTELION da ist noch Luft dr.
|29.12.16
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|11.10.06
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|13.09.06
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|24.07.06
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|22.06.06