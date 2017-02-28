Erweiterte Funktionen

GNW-News: Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2017 (english)




08.03.17 18:15
dpa-AFX


Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2017



Private Equity Holding AG / Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NEWS RELEASE


Zug, March 8, 2017


Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2017


The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 79.74 (CHF 84.85) as of February 28, 2017. This represents an increase of 1.4% (in EUR) since January 31, 2017.


The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.


***


Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.



For further information, please contact: Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch




Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer


The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,715,058 as of February 28, 2017 (January 31, 2017: 2,715,058). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.


NAV February 2017: http://hugin.info/130308/R/2086238/787098.pdf




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Private Equity Holding AG via GlobeNewswire


http://www.peh.ch



