GNW-News: Johnson & Johnson publishes prospectus for Actelion tender offer (english)

Johnson & Johnson publishes prospectus for Actelion tender offer

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 16 February 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today announced that Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), has published the Offer Prospectus for its previously announced all- cash tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Actelion for 280 US dollars per share, payable in US dollars, which equates to CHF 280.08 per share as of January 25, 2017, the trading day preceding the announcement of the transaction. The Offer Prospectus is available at: http://www.investor.jnj.com/publictenderoffer.cfm

The tender offer is expected to commence on March 3, 2017 and is scheduled to expire at 16:00 hrs Central European Time,10:00 hrs Eastern Standard Time, on March 30, 2017. The tender offer will be open for an initial period of 20 trading days. Johnson & Johnson may extend the main offer period once or several times to a maximum of 40 trading days. The settlement of the tender offer is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, including the tender of at least 67 percent of all Actelion shares that are issued and outstanding at the end of the offer period.

As previously announced, as part of the transaction, immediately prior to the settlement of the tender offer, which is expected to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2017, Actelion will spin out its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical company ("R&D NewCo"). The shares of R&D NewCo, which will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), will be distributed to Actelion's shareholders as a stock dividend immediately prior to settlement of the tender offer. Johnson & Johnson will initially hold 16 percent of the shares of R&D NewCo and have rights to an additional 16 percent of R&D NewCo equity through a convertible note. The offer price will not be reduced as a result of the distribution of the shares of R&D NewCo.

Private investors who hold up to 1,000 Actelion shares in a securities account with a custodian bank in Switzerland, and who tender them into the public tender offer, will have the opportunity to elect to receive the USD offer price for their tendered Actelion shares in Swiss francs as further described in the Offer Prospectus.

The Actelion board of directors has come to the unanimous conclusion that the offer is in the best interests of Actelion and its shareholders and that the offer price is fair and adequate. The board of directors therefore recommends to the shareholders of Actelion to accept the offer. A report from the Board of Directors and the independent Fairness Opinion are available at: https://www.actelion.com/en/investors/proposed-transaction/index.page

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The next General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the Business Report of the year ending 31 December 2016, and certain terms of the proposed transaction, is expected to be held on 05 April, 2017.

Shareholders holding more than CHF 1,000,000 nominal value of shares, being entitled to add items to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders, are invited to send in proposals, if any, to Actelion Ltd, attention Corporate Secretary, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil, to arrive no later than 1 March 2017. Any proposal received after the deadline will be disregarded.

In order to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders must be registered in the company's shareholder register by 12:00 hrs CET on 31 March, 2017, at the latest.

