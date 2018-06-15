Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Private Equity Holding":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


GNW-News: Jahresergebnis / Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug




15.06.18 07:00
dpa-AFX

Jahresergebnis / Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug




Private Equity Holding AG /


Jahresergebnis / Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug


. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Source: Globenewswire




NEWS RELEASE


Zug, 15. Juni 2018





Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) hat die Einladung für die 21. ordentliche


Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug und den Geschäftsbericht für das


Finanzjahr 2017/2018 auf ihrer Website aufgeschaltet. Die registrierten


Aktionäre erhalten die Einladung in den nächsten Tagen auf dem Postweg.



Der Verwaltungsrat der Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) schlägt der


Generalversammlung unter Traktandum 5 eine Ausschüttung von CHF 2.00 pro


Namenaktie aus den Kapitaleinlagereserven vor. Vorbehaltlich des entsprechenden


Beschlusses der Generalversammlung am 12. Juli 2018 folgt die Auszahlung dem


folgenden Zeitplan: das Ex-Datum der Auszahlung ist der 13. Juli 2018, das


Record-Datum der 16. Juli 2018 und das Auszahlungsdatum der 17. Juli 2018.



Der geprüfte Net Asset Value (NAV) pro Aktie per 31. März 2018 beträgt EUR


77.79 (CHF 91.39); PEH verzeichnet für das Geschäftsjahr einen Gewinn von EUR


2,4 Mio.



***



Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) bietet Investoren die Möglichkeit, sich


einfach und steuerlich optimal an einem breit gefächerten und professionell


geführten Private-Equity-Portfolio zu beteiligen.



Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:


Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, Telefon +41 41 726 79 80 oder


http://www.peh.ch.




Grundlagen der Net Asset Value Berechnung und Disclaimer



The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per


share amounted to 2,614,954 as of March  31, 2018. The calculations are prepared


in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and


pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe. The valuations of the fund


investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the


funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private


Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques.


The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of


Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going


concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-


off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and


funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and


cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of


Private Equity Holding AG's net assets. Please note that the financial data in


this newsletter is unaudited. The accuracy of the information cannot be


guaranteed and no liability shall be accepted in this respect. This newsletter


is for information only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell PEH-


shares.




Geschäftsbericht PEH 2017/18:


http://hugin.info/130308/R/2199410/852827.pdf





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Private Equity Holding AG via GlobeNewswire



http://www.peh.ch






Aktuell
Riesendeal mit 1.000 Verkaufsstellen - Starke Quartalszahlen in Kürze
Neuer 1.927% Cannabis Hot Stock

FinCanna Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,00 € 60,00 € 1,00 € +1,67% 15.06./09:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0006089921 906781 73,00 € 58,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 61,00 € +1,67%  08:05
Stuttgart 59,00 € 0,00%  09:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Justin Biebers Vater investiert 2 Mio. $ in Sportmode-Marke. Starkes Kaufsignal - Jetzt 374% mit Athletic Hot Stock RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Private Equity Holding AG 14.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...