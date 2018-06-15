GNW-News: Jahresergebnis / Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Private Equity Holding":

Jahresergebnis / Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug

Private Equity Holding AG /

Jahresergebnis / Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug

. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Source: Globenewswire

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, 15. Juni 2018

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) hat die Einladung für die 21. ordentliche

Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug und den Geschäftsbericht für das

Finanzjahr 2017/2018 auf ihrer Website aufgeschaltet. Die registrierten

Aktionäre erhalten die Einladung in den nächsten Tagen auf dem Postweg.

Der Verwaltungsrat der Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) schlägt der

Generalversammlung unter Traktandum 5 eine Ausschüttung von CHF 2.00 pro

Namenaktie aus den Kapitaleinlagereserven vor. Vorbehaltlich des entsprechenden

Beschlusses der Generalversammlung am 12. Juli 2018 folgt die Auszahlung dem

folgenden Zeitplan: das Ex-Datum der Auszahlung ist der 13. Juli 2018, das

Record-Datum der 16. Juli 2018 und das Auszahlungsdatum der 17. Juli 2018.

Der geprüfte Net Asset Value (NAV) pro Aktie per 31. März 2018 beträgt EUR

77.79 (CHF 91.39); PEH verzeichnet für das Geschäftsjahr einen Gewinn von EUR

2,4 Mio.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) bietet Investoren die Möglichkeit, sich

einfach und steuerlich optimal an einem breit gefächerten und professionell

geführten Private-Equity-Portfolio zu beteiligen.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, Telefon +41 41 726 79 80 oder

http://www.peh.ch.

Grundlagen der Net Asset Value Berechnung und Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per

share amounted to 2,614,954 as of March 31, 2018. The calculations are prepared

in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and

pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe. The valuations of the fund

investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the

funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private

Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques.

The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of

Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going

concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-

off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and

funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and

cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of

Private Equity Holding AG's net assets. Please note that the financial data in

this newsletter is unaudited. The accuracy of the information cannot be

guaranteed and no liability shall be accepted in this respect. This newsletter

is for information only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell PEH-

shares.

Geschäftsbericht PEH 2017/18:

http://hugin.info/130308/R/2199410/852827.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Private Equity Holding AG via GlobeNewswire

http://www.peh.ch