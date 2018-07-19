GNW-News: Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call

Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



/

Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference

call

. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Source: Globenewswire

Date: Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Time: 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A

session (live access to the speakers).

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found

under www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before

the conference is due to start.

CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN: 83543647#

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15

minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available

through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Invitation PDF:

http://hugin.info/174259/R/2206281/857483.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via GlobeNewswire