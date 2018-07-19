Erweiterte Funktionen



GNW-News: Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call




19.07.18 17:35
dpa-AFX

Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference call




Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

/


Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2018 webcast and conference


call


. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Source: Globenewswire




Date: Tuesday, July 24, 2018


Time: 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT


The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A


session (live access to the speakers).


To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found


under www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.


Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before


the conference is due to start.


CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830


PIN: 83543647#


Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15


minutes before the conference is due to start.


Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available


through www.idorsia.com  approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.


Kind regards,


Andrew Weiss


Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Invitation PDF:


http://hugin.info/174259/R/2206281/857483.pdf





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via GlobeNewswire






Aktuell
Exklusiver Riesendeal - Starke Quartalszahlen in Kürze
2.332% Cannabis Hot Stock

FinCanna Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,28 € 22,04 € 0,24 € +1,09% 19.07./18:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0363463438 A2DTEB 26,60 € 14,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,28 € +1,09%  12:51
Stuttgart 22,22 € +1,18%  15:41
Frankfurt 22,02 € -0,18%  16:34
Berlin 22,08 € -0,18%  17:45
Hamburg 22,04 € -1,52%  08:02
München 22,04 € -1,52%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 25,20 $ -4,55%  16:23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt Hot Stock 2018 - Bohrprogramm abgeschlossen - Bohrresultate in Kürze. 914% Kobalt Hot Stock Cameo Cobalt

Cameo Cobalt Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
59 Idorsia - mehr Forschung, mehr. 13.07.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...