Erweiterte Funktionen



GNW-News: Idorsia's P2Y12 receptor antagonist - selatogrel - Phase 2 clinical studies meet their objective




18.12.18 07:00
dpa-AFX

Idorsia's P2Y12 receptor antagonist - selatogrel - Phase 2 clinical studies meet their objective




Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

/


Idorsia's P2Y12 receptor antagonist - selatogrel - Phase 2 clinical studies meet


their objective


. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch West Corporation.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Source: Globenewswire




Allschwil, Switzerland - December 18, 2018


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Phase 2 clinical studies with


selatogrel (recommended INN for ACT-246475), Idorsia's P2Y12 receptor


antagonist, in patients with stable coronary artery disease (CAD) and patients


with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) have met their pharmacodynamic objectives


of significantly inhibiting platelet aggregation.



Subcutaneous administration of selatogrel has demonstrated a rapid onset of


action, within 15 minutes, with the height of its effect extending over 4-8


hours, depending on the dose. The predefined extent of platelet aggregation


inhibition was seen in at least 89% of the patients in both chronic and acute


situations across doses. Selatogrel was safe and well tolerated in both studies


and there were no treatment-emergent serious bleeds.



The company is now preparing for the end of Phase 2 meetings with Health


Authorities where it will discuss the Phase 3 study. Results of the studies will


be shared at upcoming scientific congress and published in scientific


literature.







Notes to the editor



Phase 2 study in adults with stable CAD


Idorsia has completed a multicenter, double blind, randomized, placebo-


controlled study assessing the pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, tolerability


and safety of a single subcutaneous injection of selatogrel in adults with


stable coronary artery disease. In this study, 346 patients receiving


conventional background oral antiplatelet therapy (e.g. acetylsalicylic acid,


P2Y12 receptor antagonists) were randomized to receive either selatogrel


8mg, 16 mg or placebo. The primary objective of the study was to characterize


inhibition of platelet aggregation relative to placebo after a single


subcutaneous injection of selatogrel either in the thigh or in the abdomen at 2


different doses in patients with stable CAD.



Phase 2 study in adults with AMI


Idorsia has also completed a multi-center, open-label, randomized, exploratory


study to assess the onset of platelet aggregation inhibition after a single


subcutaneous injection of selatogrel in adults with acute myocardial infarction.


In this study, 48 patients with confirmed diagnosis of AMI and time from onset


of symptoms of more than 30 min and less than 6 hours were randomized to receive


either selatogrel 8 mg or 16 mg in addition to conventional antithrombotic


treatment (e.g., acetylsalicylic acid, oral P2Y12 receptor antagonists,


anticoagulants). The primary objective of the study was to assess the inhibition


of platelet aggregation 30 minutes after a single subcutaneous injection of


selatogrel in patients with AMI.




About Idorsia



Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies,


with a strong scientific core.



Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized


in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of


therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong


balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business


success.



Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 700 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.



For further information, please contact


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 (0) 58 844 10 10


www.idorsia.com





The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.



Medienmitteilung PDF:


http://hugin.info/174259/R/2229317/875774.pdf





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via GlobeNewswire






Aktuell
Börsengang des Jahres - Nächster Riesendeal von Börsenstar David Stadnyk
nach 1.871% und 14.143% - IT Service Hot Stock 2019

Nerds On Site Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,74 € 15,65 € 0,09 € +0,58% 18.12./09:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0363463438 A2DTEB 26,60 € 15,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,74 € +0,58%  09:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,31 $ +1,78%  17.12.18
Frankfurt 16,00 € +1,33%  08:05
Hamburg 15,80 € -0,50%  08:08
Stuttgart 15,61 € -0,76%  08:07
München 15,62 € -1,14%  08:00
Berlin 15,61 € -1,64%  09:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Lagerstätte mit 1 Mrd. $ Barwert und 125 Mio. $ Cash-flow. 23 mal mehr als Börsenwert - Bester Lithium Aktientip 2019

LSC Lithium Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
85 Idorsia - mehr Forschung, mehr. 12.12.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...