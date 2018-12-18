GNW-News: Idorsia's P2Y12 receptor antagonist - selatogrel - Phase 2 clinical studies meet their objective

Idorsia's P2Y12 receptor antagonist - selatogrel - Phase 2 clinical studies meet their objective

Allschwil, Switzerland - December 18, 2018

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Phase 2 clinical studies with

selatogrel (recommended INN for ACT-246475), Idorsia's P2Y12 receptor

antagonist, in patients with stable coronary artery disease (CAD) and patients

with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) have met their pharmacodynamic objectives

of significantly inhibiting platelet aggregation.

Subcutaneous administration of selatogrel has demonstrated a rapid onset of

action, within 15 minutes, with the height of its effect extending over 4-8

hours, depending on the dose. The predefined extent of platelet aggregation

inhibition was seen in at least 89% of the patients in both chronic and acute

situations across doses. Selatogrel was safe and well tolerated in both studies

and there were no treatment-emergent serious bleeds.

The company is now preparing for the end of Phase 2 meetings with Health

Authorities where it will discuss the Phase 3 study. Results of the studies will

be shared at upcoming scientific congress and published in scientific

literature.

Notes to the editor

Phase 2 study in adults with stable CAD

Idorsia has completed a multicenter, double blind, randomized, placebo-

controlled study assessing the pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, tolerability

and safety of a single subcutaneous injection of selatogrel in adults with

stable coronary artery disease. In this study, 346 patients receiving

conventional background oral antiplatelet therapy (e.g. acetylsalicylic acid,

P2Y12 receptor antagonists) were randomized to receive either selatogrel

8mg, 16 mg or placebo. The primary objective of the study was to characterize

inhibition of platelet aggregation relative to placebo after a single

subcutaneous injection of selatogrel either in the thigh or in the abdomen at 2

different doses in patients with stable CAD.

Phase 2 study in adults with AMI

Idorsia has also completed a multi-center, open-label, randomized, exploratory

study to assess the onset of platelet aggregation inhibition after a single

subcutaneous injection of selatogrel in adults with acute myocardial infarction.

In this study, 48 patients with confirmed diagnosis of AMI and time from onset

of symptoms of more than 30 min and less than 6 hours were randomized to receive

either selatogrel 8 mg or 16 mg in addition to conventional antithrombotic

treatment (e.g., acetylsalicylic acid, oral P2Y12 receptor antagonists,

anticoagulants). The primary objective of the study was to assess the inhibition

of platelet aggregation 30 minutes after a single subcutaneous injection of

selatogrel in patients with AMI.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies,

with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized

in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of

therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong

balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business

success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 700 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

