GNW-News: Idorsia is initiating REACT - Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan

Idorsia is initiating REACT - Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan




18.06.18 07:00
Idorsia is initiating REACT - Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan




Idorsia is initiating REACT - Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan


* REACT assesses clazosentan for the prevention of clinical deterioration due


to vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia following subarachnoid


hemorrhage


* Japanese registration program with clazosentan is on-track to deliver


results by year-end


* Idorsia establishes Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan


* Idorsia to host an investor webcast to discuss the Phase 3 program today at


14:00hrs CEST



Allschwil, Switzerland - June 18, 2018


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it is initiating a Phase 3 study,


REACT, to investigate the efficacy and safety of clazosentan for the prevention


of clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia in


patients following an aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.



About aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage and cerebral vasospasm


Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) is a sudden life-threatening bleeding


occurring in the subarachnoid space. It is caused by the rupture of an aneurysm


- a weak, bulging spot on the wall of a cerebral artery. Emergency surgical


repair (endovascular coiling or microsurgical clipping) is required to stop the


hemorrhage.



The bleeding and the release of a vasoconstrictor, endothelin, by the


neighboring vascular endothelium, causes many patients to experience vasospasm


(constriction of arteries in the brain). This diminishes blood flow to the brain


and as a consequence, about one third of patients experience worsening of their


neurological condition. Patients with thick and diffuse blot clots are at a


significantly higher risk of experiencing cerebral vasospasm. Today, patients


with vasospasm are typically treated with hemodynamic therapy, or more invasive


neurovascular intervention such as balloon angioplasty or intra-arterial


administration of vasodilators.



E. Francois Aldrich, M.B., Ch.B., M. Med., F.C.S. Professor of Neurosurgery,


Chief of Cerebrovascular Surgery Neurosurgery, University of Maryland commented:


"It is very frustrating to see our patients survive the initial trauma of the


brain hemorrhage and seemingly make a recovery, only for the vasospasm to take


hold and cause significant long-term damage. Current 'rescue' therapy for


cerebral vasospasm involves invasive neurovascular intervention that often needs


to be repeated multiple times over the course of several days, needs to be


performed by highly-trained specialists in an intensive care setting, and is


itself associated with medical risks. Clazosentan may avoid or reduce this


considerable ordeal for the patient, and the healthcare team."



About clazosentan


Several studies have built our understanding of clazosentan, an intravenous


endothelin receptor antagonist, regarding its impact on preventing or reversing


cerebral vasospasm. These studies suggest that clazosentan has the potential to


prevent vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia and to decrease the need for


invasive neurovascular intervention.



Martine Clozel, MD and Chief Scientific Officer, commented:


"We know that endothelin plays a major role in cerebral vasospasm after aSAH.


Clazosentan is an endothelin receptor antagonist which was optimized for its


potential to be active in the brain and adapted to intensive care


administration. Clinical studies with clazosentan have built a deep


understanding of its role in preventing or reversing cerebral vasospasm. I am


confident that we can now show that clazosentan can prevent vasospasm-related


clinical deterioration in high risk patients."



About the REACT study


REACT is a prospective, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-


controlled, parallel-group, Phase 3 study to assess the efficacy and safety of


clazosentan in preventing clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related


delayed cerebral ischemia, in adult patients with aSAH. Approximately 400


patients, regardless of whether their hemorrhage has been treated with surgical


clipping or endovascular coiling are expected to be enrolled. Patients will be


enrolled from 100 trial sites across 15 countries who will be randomized to


either 15 mg/hr clazosentan or placebo for a treatment period of up to 14 days.


The study is expected to run for around 27 months.



REACT will enroll aSAH patients identified as being at high-risk of developing


delayed ischemic neurological deficit because of high volume of their


hemorrhage, as assessed by CT scan on hospital admission. Patients experiencing


asymptomatic moderate to severe cerebral vasospasm within 14 days of securing


the aneurysm may also be included.



 Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development, commented:


"REACT builds on the learnings from previous clinical studies with clazosentan,


which have served to identify the optimal treatment dose and the characteristics


of the patient that are most likely to benefit from treatment. Those studies


have also established an extensive safety profile with over 1'800 patients


treated. Compared to current acute intra-arterial intervention that only targets


vasospasm in major blood vessels, clazosentan reaches the smaller blood vessels.


It therefore has a potential to an effect across the whole brain circulation."



About the registration program in Japan


A Phase 2 study in Japanese and Korean patients showed that 10 mg/hr clazosentan


significantly reduced vasospasm, and vasospasm-related morbidity and mortality


events. On that basis, a registration program was initiated with clazosentan in


Japan in May 2016. Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage is a significant problem


in Japan with a prevalence around twice as high as in the rest of the world.



The program consists of two prospective, multicenter, double-blind, randomized,


placebo-controlled studies to assess the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in


reducing vasospasm, and vasospasm-related morbidity and mortality events in


adult patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Patients are randomized


to either 10 mg/hr clazosentan or placebo for up to a cumulative maximum of 15


days following the onset of aSAH. The two studies follow the same study design,


with one enrolling patients whose aSAH was treated by surgical clipping and the


other enrolling patients who were treated for aSAH by endovascular coiling. Both


studies are close to full recruitment with 160 patients in each study and


results are expected by the end of 2018.



About Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan was established under leadership of Dr Satoshi


Tanaka in 2018 in preparation for the potential launch of Idorsia's first


product, clazosentan for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm following


aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The organization, led by Satoshi and his


professional team, also conducts clinical development of Idorsia's innovative


and promising compounds for the specific needs of the Japanese Health Authority


and has a central role for East Asian cross-border clinical development


activities, such as in South Korea.



Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and CEO, commented:


"I am very pleased to announce the establishment of Idorsia Japan relatively


early in the life of Idorsia. From our previous experience we recognize that


Japan can be a very important contributor to both global clinical development


and commercial success. Led by Dr. Satoshi Tanaka, the organization is preparing


for success of the ongoing Japanese registration program with clazosentan, which


has the potential to become Idorsia's first marketed product. We will then also


leverage our presence in Japan to advance the global development programs with


our portfolio of drugs in other indications."



Notes to the editor



About Dr. E. Francois Aldrich


Dr. Aldrich joined the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Maryland


in 1993 after six years on the faculty at the University of Texas Medical Branch


in Galveston. He has over 30 years neurosurgical experience where he has


dedicated his career to the microsurgical treatment of a wide variety of complex


neurosurgical cases in adults. He has consistently received many 'U.S. News, Top


Doc' awards and is regularly included in the 'America's Best Physicians' list.


Dr. Aldrich is a Professor of Neurosurgery, Vice Chair of the Department of


Neurosurgery, Residency Program Director and has served on the institutional


review board for the last 20 years.



He is the head of cerebrovascular surgery and is an expert in the surgical


treatment of ruptured and unruptured cerebral aneurysms as well as other brain


blood vessel abnormalities. This is also the main focus of his clinical


research. He is heavily involved in the design, and execution of multiple


multinational studies in the treatment vasospasm, a potentially fatal condition


that follows aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. New surgical techniques are


being investigated for the treatment of interventricular and intracerebral


hemorrhage. He also serves has the principal investigator on many of these


studies.



References



Investor webcast


An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the Global Phase


3 program, the Japanese registration program and the establishment of Idorsia


Pharmaceuticals Japan. The call will start with presentations by senior


management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).



Date:     Monday June 18, 2018


Time:    14:00 CEST | 13:00 BST | 08:00 EDT



Webcast participants should visit Idorsia's website www.idorsia.com 10-15


minutes before the webcast is due to start.


Conference call participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes


before the conference is due to start.



Dial-in:           CH: +41 (0)44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 2470 | US:


+1 877 423 0830


PIN:                66706100#



About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies,


with a strong scientific core.



Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized


in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of


therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong


balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business


success.



Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 650 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.



For further information please contact:


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 (0) 58 844 10 10


www.idorsia.com



The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.



Bitte warten...