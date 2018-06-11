GNW-News: Idorsia initiates a Phase 3 registration program with nemorexant (ACT-541468) for the treatment of insomnia

Idorsia initiates a Phase 3 registration program with nemorexant (ACT-541468) for the treatment of insomnia

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



/

Idorsia initiates a Phase 3 registration program with nemorexant (ACT-541468)

for the treatment of insomnia

* Idorsia to host an investor webcast to discuss the Phase 3 program today at

14:00hrs CEST

Allschwil, Switzerland - June 11, 2018

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that the first patients have been

enrolled into the Phase 3 registration program with nemorexant (proposed INN for

ACT-541468), a dual orexin receptor antagonist, for the treatment of adult and

elderly patients with insomnia. The Phase 3 program aims to confirm the positive

results observed in the comprehensive Phase 2 clinical program in both adult and

elderly patients with insomnia and is based on interaction with Health

Authorities.

The registration program comprises two confirmatory studies together with a

long-term extension study, which will recruit a total of 1,800 patients with

insomnia from over 160 sites across 18 countries and is anticipated to run for

around 2 years. As insomnia often presents later in life, around 40% of the

recruited population will be aged 65 years and older. The program will

investigate three doses (10 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg), which were all effective and

well tolerated in both adult and elderly patients studied in Phase 2. Patients

will be treated for three months in the two trials, with the opportunity to

continue treatment in a 40-week extension study.

Insomnia is defined as a combination of dissatisfaction with sleep and a

significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Dissatisfaction with sleep

refers to the difficulty to initiate and/or maintain sleep on at least three

nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to

sleep.

Dr. Thomas Roth, PhD, Director of the Sleep Disorder and Research Center at

Henry Ford Hospital, commented:

"Good quality sleep is vital to our physical and mental health. Poor quality

sleep can affect many aspects of daily life, including the ability to

concentrate, work effectively, and can impact social activities. Insomnia is a

distinct disorder and not merely a symptom of other disorders. It is important

to take it seriously and to help patients to fall asleep and stay asleep for the

right amount of time thereby positively impacting their quality of life. There

are treatments available to help insomnia but they may be associated with side

effects, have limited efficacy, or are not suitable for long-term use."

Martine Clozel, MD and Chief Scientific Officer, commented:

"Dual orexin receptor antagonism specifically targets excessive alertness, in

contrast to treatments of insomnia that act via broad sedation of the CNS. As a

result, nemorexant offers the potential to induce a normal sleep architecture

with a maintained efficacy in chronic insomnia patients. The

pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile of nemorexant, observed in patients with

insomnia, is a direct result of our targeted approach, based on early use of

modeling, to identify a compound with the optimal profile for a sleep

medication."

Idorsia has worked closely with patients to design the registration program

through the development of a tailored Patient Reported Outcome instrument. This

validated tool will be used to measure the impact of nemorexant on daytime

performance. Idorsia will continue its patient focus through the conduct of a

patient preference study. The aim of the study is to collect information on what

patients consider important with regards to safety and efficacy of a sleep

therapy.

Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development, added:

"As shown in the Phase 2 study, nemorexant has the potential to offer the

combination of fast onset of sleep, maintained efficacy throughout the night,

without next-day residual effects. Our confirmatory Phase 3 registration program

goes one step further: we will follow patients throughout the night and during

the day, which will help us to characterize the impact of the condition on the

daytime performance and how it is affected by the treatment. With the patient

preference study, we will further the understanding of what is important to

patients, in essence we will have a preferred benefit-risk profile from the

patient's perspective."

About the Phase 3 registration program

Notes to the editor

About insomnia

Insomnia is, worldwide, the most commonly reported sleeping disorder. By 2020,

it is estimated that there will be approximately 13 million insomnia patients

being treated with pharmaceutical-grade insomnia medications in the US alone,

according to research by GlobalData Ltd in 2015.

The impacts of insomnia on physical and mental health may include fatigue,

daytime sleepiness, poor concentration, depressed mood, or impaired ability to

perform social or occupational tasks.

The goal of treatments for insomnia is to improve sleep quality and quantity, as

well as reducing insomnia-related daytime impairments, while avoiding adverse

events and next morning residual effect. Current treatment of insomnia includes

cognitive behavioral therapy, sleep hygiene recommendations, and

pharmacotherapy. Most sleep disorder products on the market enhance the effects

of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the

central nervous system. Such medications are associated with side effects such

as next-day effects, anterograde amnesia, and risk of tolerance and dependence.

Data supporting nemorexant (ACT-541468) in insomnia

The safety and efficacy of nemorexant in adult and elderly patients with

insomnia was evaluated in a comprehensive Phase 2 program, comprising two

studies and included zolpidem as an active reference. Both studies showed the

desired effect on sleep maintenance and onset, with a significant dose-response

relationship; treatment was generally well tolerated.

The first Phase 2 study in 360 adults (ranging from 18 to 64 years), with a

treatment duration of 4 weeks, showed a significant dose dependent decrease in

WASO at Day 1 & 2 (average decrease of wake-time after sleep onset from baseline

on the first 2 nights of treatment, measured by polysomnography). In addition,

nemorexant significantly decreased LPS (latency to persistent sleep) in a dose-

dependent manner. Treatment with nemorexant was generally well tolerated. There

were no reports of serious adverse events related to nemorexant.

The positive readouts of the second Phase 2 study, conducted in 58 elderly

patients (ranging from 65 to 85 years), were consistent with the efficacy and

safety profile of nemorexant for this patient population. The results of this

study also showed a significant decrease in WASO and LPS at Day 1 & 2 in a dose-

dependent manner.

Data from an extensive Phase 1 program showed an optimal pharmacokinetic and

pharmacodynamic profile for a sleep medication, together with excellent safety

and tolerability.

About Orexins

Orexins are neuropeptide modulators - small protein-like molecules used by nerve

cells (or neurons) to communicate with each other in the brain. Orexins act

functionally at the interface of alertness, energy homeostasis and reward:

aversion systems, essentially to regulate vigilance and alertness states.

Defects of the orexin peptides, or their receptors, are associated with

wakefulness and sleep disorders.

The anatomical distribution of orexin receptors in the brain supports the

essential role that orexin plays in promoting alertness and maintaining

wakefulness under situations of high motivational relevance, e.g. circadian

vigilance states, reward opportunities or exposure to threats. Orexins and their

receptors are highly conserved across vertebrate species.

About Dr. Thomas Roth, PhD

Dr. Roth has been the Director of the Sleep Disorders and Research Center at

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, since 1978. Dr. Roth is also a Professor in the

Department of Psychiatry at Wayne State University, School of Medicine in

Detroit, Michigan, and serves as a Clinical Professor in the Department of

Psychiatry at the University of Michigan, College of Medicine in Ann Arbor.

After serving as president of the Sleep Research Society, and the founding

president of the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), Dr. Roth became chairman of

the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research advisory board. In addition, he

was a member of the board of directors of the Associated Professional Sleep

Societies (APSS), chaired the Association's Scientific Program Committee and the

governing board of the World Federation of Sleep Research Societies.

Dr. Roth was instrumental in the formation of the Association of Sleep Disorders

Center (ASDC) and served as the organization's second president. He is also the

former Chairman of the World Health Organization's worldwide project on sleep

and health. In addition to authoring and co-authoring numerous articles, Dr.

Roth serves as past editor-in-chief of the journal Sleep. He currently sits on

the editorial boards of Sleep Reviews, Stress Medicine, and Advances in Therapy

and Human Psychopharmacology.

In 2002, Dr. Roth received the NSF's Lifetime Achievement Award for his

accomplishments and contributions to sleep science, sleep medicine and public

health. He received a Distinguished Research Award from the Sleep Research

Society as well as the Nathanial Kleitman Award from the Academy of Sleep

Medicine. Dr. Roth's contributions to the sleep field are expansive, ranging

from prolific research productivity and scholarship to multiple national

leadership positions, as well as the mentoring of many students and colleagues.

Investor webcast

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the Phase 3

program. The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed

by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

Date: Monday June 11, 2018

Time: 14:00 CEST | 13:00 BST | 08:00 EDT

Webcast participants should visit Idorsia's website www.idorsia.com 10-15

minutes before the webcast is due to start.

Conference call participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes

before the conference is due to start.

Dial-in: CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 24 70 | US:

+1 877 423 08 30

PIN: 59973129#

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical company,

with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized

in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of

therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong

balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business

success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 650 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

