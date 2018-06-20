GNW-News: Idorsia initiates PRECISION - Phase 3 study with aprocitentan for resistant hypertension management

Idorsia initiates PRECISION - Phase 3 study with aprocitentan for resistant hypertension management

* Idorsia to host an investor webcast to discuss the Phase 3 program today at

14:00hrs CEST

Allschwil, Switzerland - June 20, 2018

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled

into PRECISION, a Phase 3 study to investigate the efficacy and safety of

aprocitentan for resistant hypertension management in adults.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, remains the most frequent addressable risk

factor of cardiovascular morbidity/mortality outcomes, ahead of smoking and

obesity, as reported by the 2015 Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk

Factor Project collaborating with WHO.

Patients whose blood pressure remains high despite receiving at least three

antihypertensive medications from different classes, including a diuretic, at

maximal tolerated dose are categorized as having resistant hypertension.

Patients with resistant hypertension are typically older and often suffer from

obesity, sleep apnea, and/or diabetes mellitus. Uncontrolled hypertension can

lead to multiple cardiovascular and renal adverse outcomes, including stroke,

heart disease, and kidney failure. These co-morbidities increase a patient's

vulnerability and the complexity of their treatment.

Prof. John Chalmers, MD, Senior Director of The George Institute for Global

Health and Professor of Medicine at the University of NSW Sydney, commented:

"Despite hypertension being a serious and growing problem around the world,

there is surprisingly little research going on in the field. It has been over

30 years since an anti-hypertensive drug working via a new pathway has been

brought to the market. Moreover, depending on the source of information, it is

estimated that anywhere from 5 to 30 per cent of the hypertension patient

population can be classified as treatment 'resistant' due to their uncontrolled

blood pressure levels despite receiving multiple antihypertensive medications,

though 'true resistant hypertension' may be much less frequent, of the order of

5 to 10%. There is an urgent public health need for additional therapies acting

on pathways different from those currently used, in line with the underlying

disease mechanism."

Clinical and preclinical evidence suggest that resistant hypertension may be

endothelin-dependent. Indeed, the endothelin system plays an important role in

forms of volume and salt-dependent hypertension, a common feature in patients

with resistant hypertension. Endothelin-1 is a potent vasoconstrictor and also

induces neurohormonal activation, vascular hypertrophy and remodeling, cardiac

hypertrophy and fibrosis, and endothelial dysfunction.

Aprocitentan is an orally active dual endothelin receptor antagonist.

Aprocitentan counteracts these deleterious effects in animal models of

hypertension, including in salt-sensitive models. In such models, aprocitentan

also provide significant blood pressure lowering effects on top of existing

therapies (e.g. renin angiotensin system blockers).

In a dose-finding study to explore the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

aprocitentan in 490 patients with essential hypertension, aprocitentan

significantly lowered blood pressure in a dose-dependent manner.

Martine Clozel, MD and Chief Scientific Officer, commented:

"The dose response of aprocitentan was consistent across blood pressure

measurements, resulting in a minimum effective dose of 10 mg and an anticipated

therapeutic dose of 25 mg. Aprocitentan was well tolerated across all doses. The

clinical pharmacology profile suggests that it has a low propensity for drug-

drug interaction, and could therefore be combined with other background

hypertension therapies as well as other medications. This means that a compound

targeting the endothelin pathway, one of the pathways in hypertension, could

become a new treatment option for difficult to treat patients."

About the PRECISION study

PRECISION is a multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized,

parallel-group, Phase 3 study to demonstrate the blood pressure lowering effect

of aprocitentan when added to standard-of-care in resistant hypertension

patients. Idorsia, following consultation with regulatory agencies, has designed

an efficient, single Phase 3 study. The study will address both the short-term

efficacy of aprocitentan and the durability of its effect on long-term treatment

in a placebo-controlled manner.

Patients with history of resistant hypertension will undergo a thorough

screening and run-in period. This will confirm the diagnosis of resistant

hypertension by excluding pseudo or apparent resistant hypertension. During the

screening period, patient's background anti-hypertensive therapies will be

transitioned to a standardized fixed combination of a calcium channel blocker

(amlodipine), an angiotensin receptor blocker (valsartan) and a diuretic

(hydrochlorothiazide).

Patients with true resistant hypertension will then be randomized to receive

aprocitentan 12.5 mg, 25 mg, or placebo once-daily. The study consists of 3

sequential treatment periods. The first is a double-bind treatment period

designed to demonstrate the effect of aprocitentan on blood pressure at Week 4,

compared to placebo. Patients then enter a treatment period where they are

treated with 25 mg aprocitentan for 32 weeks. This is followed by a double-

blind, randomized withdrawal treatment period where patients will remain either

on aprocitentan 25 mg or switch to placebo for 12 weeks. The latter treatment

period is designed to demonstrate the durability of the blood pressure lowering

effect of aprocitentan. Patients will then enter a 30-day safety follow-up

period.

From the initial screened patient population, at least 600 patients will be

randomized and at least 300 patients are expected to complete the study. The

study will be conducted in approximately 100 sites in around 20 countries.

Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development, commented:

"The efficient study design of PRECISION has been established following

consultation with regulatory agencies, including the FDA. The design will ensure

that we are focused only on patients with true resistant hypertension. It

intends also to minimize the placebo response in the treatment period. This

maximizes the chance to demonstrate both the short-term blood pressure lowering

effect of aprocitentan, when added to standard-of-care, and the durability of

its effect on long-term resistant hypertension management. If successful, the

study should provide all the information required for filing and bring a therapy

to patients who have exhausted many other options."

In December 2017, Idorsia entered into a collaboration with Janssen Biotech,

Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to

jointly develop and commercialize aprocitentan and any of its derivative

compounds or products.

Notes to the editor

About resistant hypertension

According to international guidelines, RHT is defined as uncontrolled blood

pressure - i.e. failure to lower blood pressure to a pre-defined threshold and

is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The diagnosis of true RHT (vs. apparent RHT) requires appropriate methodology to

measure blood pressure in order to eliminate white-coat effects, as well as

clinical expertise to exclude secondary causes of hypertension, avoid poor

medication dosage and/or selection and insufficient therapeutic adherence.

The estimated prevalence of RHT varies from 5% to 30% of the hypertensive

population. This unusually broad range is mainly due to the different sources of

information, e.g., insurance healthcare system, registries, specialized centers,

or controlled clinical trials. 'True resistant hypertension' is more likely to

be in the order of 5% to 10% of the hypertensive population.

RHT is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular events. This has been

demonstrated in different settings (i.e., clinical trials, observational

studies, and international registries) comparing RHT versus non-RHT patients

with adjustment for patient and clinical characteristics, i.e., level of control

of blood pressure, gender, presence of chronic kidney disease, and/or diabetes

mellitus.

Patients with resistant hypertension often have a medical history of diabetes

mellitus and may develop chronic kidney disease as a complication of the

hypertension, increasing their vulnerability and the complexity of treatment.

The RHT population is, by definition, on a background therapy of three drugs

(usually A + C + D) at maximal or optimal dose, where, according to most

clinical guidelines, "A" is always an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor

(ACEI) or angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB), and "D" is always a long-acting

thiazidic diuretic. "C" stands for a calcium channel blocker (CCB), which is the

most commonly used type of third background agent in RHT. However,

individualization therapy is needed for some patients, such as those with

ischemic heart disease, who may then use a beta-blocker (A + B + D) instead of a

CCB as a third agent.

As for RHT patients, blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite the third-

therapy step mentioned above, the generally recommended therapeutic approach for

the fourth antihypertensive medication is to add a drug with a different

mechanism of action, compared to the three medications already prescribed. These

includes well-known therapeutic antihypertensive classes such as mineral

corticoid receptor antagonists or beta blockers, if not previously used. These

therapies have their own limitations though and are associated with adverse

effects that often lead to discontinuation of therapy, which reinforces the

medical need for new treatment options in resistant hypertension.

Data supporting aprocitentan for the treatment of resistant hypertension

In May 2017, the results of a multi-center, double-blind, double-dummy,

randomized, placebo-controlled with an active-reference arm, parallel group,

dose-finding study with aprocitentan, an orally active dual endothelin receptor

antagonist, in patients with essential hypertension, were reported. The study

evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of a once-a-day oral regimen of

4 dose levels of aprocitentan (5, 10, 25, and 50mg) to identify the optimal

doses for further studies.

In this study, 490 patients were randomized to receive either aprocitentan

5, 10, 25, 50 mg, placebo, or lisinopril 20 mg once daily. After 8 weeks of

treatment the mean reduction from baseline in diastolic blood pressure - as

measured at trough with a novel automated office blood pressure device - ranged

between 6.3 and 12.0 mmHg in a statistically significant dose-dependent manner

for the aprocitentan groups versus a decrease of 4.9 mmHg in the placebo group

and a decrease of 8.4 mmHg in the lisinopril group (in the per-protocol

population comprised of 410 patients). Systolic blood pressure reductions ranged

from 10.3 to 18.5 mmHg in a statistically significant dose-dependent manner in

the aprocitentan groups and were 7.7 and 12.8 mmHg in the placebo and lisinopril

groups, respectively. These findings were confirmed in all randomized patients

(Intent-to-Treat principle) and by 24 hours Ambulatory Blood Pressure

Monitoring.

The safety population included 327 patients in the aprocitentan groups, 82

patients in the placebo group and 81 in the lisinopril group. Aprocitentan was

well tolerated across all four doses in this patient population. Discontinuation

from study treatment due to an adverse event ranged between 1.2% and 3.7% for

the aprocitentan groups versus 6.1% in the placebo group and 3.7% in the

lisinopril group. The overall frequency of adverse events was similar to those

observed in the placebo group. There were two cases of increased liver enzymes

above three times the upper limit of the normal range, one in the placebo and

one in the aprocitentan 5 mg group. Four cases of peripheral edema were

observed, two in the aprocitentan 25 mg group and two in the aprocitentan 50 mg

group. Mean body weight remained unchanged from baseline in the aprocitentan 5,

and 10 mg groups, increased by 0.4 kg in the aprocitentan 25 and 50 mg groups,

and by 0.3 kg in the placebo group and decreased by 0.3 kg on lisinopril. There

was an expected dose related decrease from baseline in the hemoglobin

concentration in the aprocitentan groups (ranging from 1.3 to 6.7 g/L) versus

increases of 2.2 and 0.1 g/L in the placebo and lisinopril groups, respectively.

About Prof. John Chalmers, MD, PhD, FRACP

John Chalmers is Senior Director of The George Institute for Global Health and

Professor of Medicine at the University of NSW Sydney. He is Emeritus Professor

of Medicine at the University of Sydney and at Flinders University of South

Australia, and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science. His research has

focused on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases in high risk groups

including those with diabetes, with elevated blood pressures and with previous

stroke. He was the Principal Investigator for the PROGRESS and ADVANCE trials

and one of the founders of the Blood Pressure Lowering Treatment Trialists'

Collaboration. He was awarded the Volhard Medal of the International Society of

Hypertension (1998), the Zanchetti award of the European Society of Hypertension

(2008) and the Research Medal of the National Heart Foundation of Australia

(2009). He is a past President of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians

and the International Society of Hypertension and Past Chairman of the National

Health and Medical Research Council of Australia and of the Scientific Advisory

Board of the World Heart Federation. He has published over 700 papers in the

scientific literature. He was appointed a Companion in the Order of Australia

(1991) and more recently appointed as an Officer in the French National Order of

Merit (2010).

References

* Iglarz M, et al. Clin Sci 2010; 119:453-63

* 2015 Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factor Project

collaborating with WHO

* Gaddam, et al. Arch Intern Med. 2008 Jun 9;168(11):1159-64.

* Achelrod D, et al. Am J Hypertens. 2015 Mar;28(3):355-61

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies,

with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized

in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of

therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong

balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business

success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 650 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

