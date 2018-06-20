Erweiterte Funktionen



GNW-News: Idorsia initiates PRECISION - Phase 3 study with aprocitentan for resistant hypertension management




20.06.18 07:00
dpa-AFX

Idorsia initiates PRECISION - Phase 3 study with aprocitentan for resistant hypertension management




Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

/


Idorsia initiates PRECISION - Phase 3 study with aprocitentan for resistant


hypertension management


. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Source: Globenewswire



* Idorsia to host an investor webcast to discuss the Phase 3 program today at


14:00hrs CEST



Allschwil, Switzerland - June 20, 2018


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled


into PRECISION, a Phase 3 study to investigate the efficacy and safety of


aprocitentan for resistant hypertension management in adults.



Hypertension, or high blood pressure, remains the most frequent addressable risk


factor of cardiovascular morbidity/mortality outcomes, ahead of smoking and


obesity, as reported by the 2015 Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk


Factor Project collaborating with WHO.



Patients whose blood pressure remains high despite receiving at least three


antihypertensive medications from different classes, including a diuretic, at


maximal tolerated dose are categorized as having resistant hypertension.


Patients with resistant hypertension are typically older and often suffer from


obesity, sleep apnea, and/or diabetes mellitus.  Uncontrolled hypertension can


lead to multiple cardiovascular and renal adverse outcomes, including stroke,


heart disease, and kidney failure. These co-morbidities increase a patient's


vulnerability and the complexity of their treatment.



Prof. John Chalmers, MD, Senior Director of The George Institute for Global


Health and Professor of Medicine at the University of NSW Sydney, commented:


"Despite hypertension being a serious and growing problem around the world,


there is surprisingly little research going on in the field. It has been over


30 years since an anti-hypertensive drug working via a new pathway has been


brought to the market. Moreover, depending on the source of information, it is


estimated that anywhere from 5 to 30 per cent of the hypertension patient


population can be classified as treatment 'resistant' due to their uncontrolled


blood pressure levels despite receiving multiple antihypertensive medications,


though 'true resistant hypertension' may be much less frequent, of the order of


5 to 10%. There is an urgent public health need for additional therapies acting


on pathways different from those currently used, in line with the underlying


disease mechanism."



Clinical and preclinical evidence suggest that resistant hypertension may be


endothelin-dependent. Indeed, the endothelin system plays an important role in


forms of volume and salt-dependent hypertension, a common feature in patients


with resistant hypertension. Endothelin-1 is a potent vasoconstrictor and also


induces neurohormonal activation, vascular hypertrophy and remodeling, cardiac


hypertrophy and fibrosis, and endothelial dysfunction.



Aprocitentan is an orally active dual endothelin receptor antagonist.


Aprocitentan counteracts these deleterious effects in animal models of


hypertension, including in salt-sensitive models. In such models, aprocitentan


also provide significant blood pressure lowering effects on top of existing


therapies (e.g. renin angiotensin system blockers).



In a dose-finding study to explore the efficacy, safety and tolerability of


aprocitentan in 490 patients with essential hypertension, aprocitentan


significantly lowered blood pressure in a dose-dependent manner.



Martine Clozel, MD and Chief Scientific Officer, commented:


"The dose response of aprocitentan was consistent across blood pressure


measurements, resulting in a minimum effective dose of 10 mg and an anticipated


therapeutic dose of 25 mg. Aprocitentan was well tolerated across all doses. The


clinical pharmacology profile suggests that it has a low propensity for drug-


drug interaction, and could therefore be combined with other background


hypertension therapies as well as other medications. This means that a compound


targeting the endothelin pathway, one of the pathways in hypertension, could


become a new treatment option for difficult to treat patients."



About the PRECISION study


PRECISION is a multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized,


parallel-group, Phase 3 study to demonstrate the blood pressure lowering effect


of aprocitentan when added to standard-of-care in resistant hypertension


patients. Idorsia, following consultation with regulatory agencies, has designed


an efficient, single Phase 3 study. The study will address both the short-term


efficacy of aprocitentan and the durability of its effect on long-term treatment


in a placebo-controlled manner.



Patients with history of resistant hypertension will undergo a thorough


screening and run-in period. This will confirm the diagnosis of resistant


hypertension by excluding pseudo or apparent resistant hypertension. During the


screening period, patient's background anti-hypertensive therapies will be


transitioned to a standardized fixed combination of a calcium channel blocker


(amlodipine), an angiotensin receptor blocker (valsartan) and a diuretic


(hydrochlorothiazide).



Patients with true resistant hypertension will then be randomized to receive


aprocitentan 12.5 mg, 25 mg, or placebo once-daily. The study consists of 3


sequential treatment periods. The first is a double-bind treatment period


designed to demonstrate the effect of aprocitentan on blood pressure at Week 4,


compared to placebo. Patients then enter a treatment period where they are


treated with 25 mg aprocitentan for 32 weeks. This is followed by a double-


blind, randomized withdrawal treatment period where patients will remain either


on aprocitentan 25 mg or switch to placebo for 12 weeks. The latter treatment


period is designed to demonstrate the durability of the blood pressure lowering


effect of aprocitentan. Patients will then enter a 30-day safety follow-up


period.



From the initial screened patient population, at least 600 patients will be


randomized and at least 300 patients are expected to complete the study. The


study will be conducted in approximately 100 sites in around 20 countries.



Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development, commented:


"The efficient study design of PRECISION has been established following


consultation with regulatory agencies, including the FDA. The design will ensure


that we are focused only on patients with true resistant hypertension. It


intends also to minimize the placebo response in the treatment period. This


maximizes the chance to demonstrate both the short-term blood pressure lowering


effect of aprocitentan, when added to standard-of-care, and the durability of


its effect on long-term resistant hypertension management. If successful, the


study should provide all the information required for filing and bring a therapy


to patients who have exhausted many other options."



In December 2017, Idorsia entered into a collaboration with Janssen Biotech,


Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to


jointly develop and commercialize aprocitentan and any of its derivative


compounds or products.




Notes to the editor



About resistant hypertension


According to international guidelines, RHT is defined as uncontrolled blood


pressure - i.e. failure to lower blood pressure to a pre-defined threshold and


is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.



The diagnosis of true RHT (vs. apparent RHT) requires appropriate methodology to


measure blood pressure in order to eliminate white-coat effects, as well as


clinical expertise to exclude secondary causes of hypertension, avoid poor


medication dosage and/or selection and insufficient therapeutic adherence.



The estimated prevalence of RHT varies from 5% to 30% of the hypertensive


population. This unusually broad range is mainly due to the different sources of


information, e.g., insurance healthcare system, registries, specialized centers,


or controlled clinical trials. 'True resistant hypertension' is more likely to


be in the order of 5% to 10% of the hypertensive population.



RHT is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular events. This has been


demonstrated in different settings (i.e., clinical trials, observational


studies, and international registries) comparing RHT versus non-RHT patients


with adjustment for patient and clinical characteristics, i.e., level of control


of blood pressure, gender, presence of chronic kidney disease, and/or diabetes


mellitus.



Patients with resistant hypertension often have a medical history of diabetes


mellitus and may develop chronic kidney disease as a complication of the


hypertension, increasing their vulnerability and the complexity of treatment.



The RHT population is, by definition, on a background therapy of three drugs


(usually A + C + D) at maximal or optimal dose, where, according to most


clinical guidelines, "A" is always an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor


(ACEI) or angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB), and "D" is always a long-acting


thiazidic diuretic. "C" stands for a calcium channel blocker (CCB), which is the


most commonly used type of third background agent in RHT. However,


individualization therapy is needed for some patients, such as those with


ischemic heart disease, who may then use a beta-blocker (A + B + D) instead of a


CCB as a third agent.



As for RHT patients, blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite the third-


therapy step mentioned above, the generally recommended therapeutic approach for


the fourth antihypertensive medication is to add a drug with a different


mechanism of action, compared to the three medications already prescribed. These


includes well-known therapeutic antihypertensive classes such as mineral


corticoid receptor antagonists or beta blockers, if not previously used. These


therapies have their own limitations though and are associated with adverse


effects that often lead to discontinuation of therapy, which reinforces the


medical need for new treatment options in resistant hypertension.



Data supporting aprocitentan for the treatment of resistant hypertension


In May 2017, the results of a multi-center, double-blind, double-dummy,


randomized, placebo-controlled with an active-reference arm, parallel group,


dose-finding study with aprocitentan, an orally active dual endothelin receptor


antagonist, in patients with essential hypertension, were reported. The study


evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of a once-a-day oral regimen of


4 dose levels of aprocitentan (5, 10, 25, and 50mg) to identify the optimal


doses for further studies.



In this study, 490 patients were randomized to receive either aprocitentan


5, 10, 25, 50 mg, placebo, or lisinopril 20 mg once daily. After 8 weeks of


treatment the mean reduction from baseline in diastolic blood pressure - as


measured at trough with a novel automated office blood pressure device - ranged


between 6.3 and 12.0 mmHg in a statistically significant dose-dependent manner


for the aprocitentan groups versus a decrease of 4.9 mmHg in the placebo group


and a decrease of 8.4 mmHg in the lisinopril group (in the per-protocol


population comprised of 410 patients). Systolic blood pressure reductions ranged


from 10.3 to 18.5 mmHg in a statistically significant dose-dependent manner in


the aprocitentan groups and were 7.7 and 12.8 mmHg in the placebo and lisinopril


groups, respectively. These findings were confirmed in all randomized patients


(Intent-to-Treat principle) and by 24 hours Ambulatory Blood Pressure


Monitoring.



The safety population included 327 patients in the aprocitentan groups, 82


patients in the placebo group and 81 in the lisinopril group. Aprocitentan was


well tolerated across all four doses in this patient population. Discontinuation


from study treatment due to an adverse event ranged between 1.2% and 3.7% for


the aprocitentan groups versus 6.1% in the placebo group and 3.7% in the


lisinopril group. The overall frequency of adverse events was similar to those


observed in the placebo group. There were two cases of increased liver enzymes


above three times the upper limit of the normal range, one in the placebo and


one in the aprocitentan 5 mg group. Four cases of peripheral edema were


observed, two in the aprocitentan 25 mg group and two in the aprocitentan 50 mg


group. Mean body weight remained unchanged from baseline in the aprocitentan 5,


and 10 mg groups, increased by 0.4 kg in the aprocitentan 25 and 50 mg groups,


and by 0.3 kg in the placebo group and decreased by 0.3 kg on lisinopril. There


was an expected dose related decrease from baseline in the hemoglobin


concentration in the aprocitentan groups (ranging from 1.3 to 6.7 g/L) versus


increases of 2.2 and 0.1 g/L in the placebo and lisinopril groups, respectively.



About Prof. John Chalmers, MD, PhD, FRACP


John Chalmers is Senior Director of The George Institute for Global Health and


Professor of Medicine at the University of NSW Sydney. He is Emeritus Professor


of Medicine at the University of Sydney and at Flinders University of South


Australia, and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science. His research has


focused on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases in high risk groups


including those with diabetes, with elevated blood pressures and with previous


stroke. He was the Principal Investigator for the PROGRESS and ADVANCE trials


and one of the founders of the Blood Pressure Lowering Treatment Trialists'


Collaboration. He was awarded the Volhard Medal of the International Society of


Hypertension (1998), the Zanchetti award of the European Society of Hypertension


(2008) and the Research Medal of the National Heart Foundation of Australia


(2009). He is a past President of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians


and the International Society of Hypertension and Past Chairman of the National


Health and Medical Research Council of Australia and of the Scientific Advisory


Board of the World Heart Federation. He has published over 700 papers in the


scientific literature. He was appointed a Companion in the Order of Australia


(1991) and more recently appointed as an Officer in the French National Order of


Merit (2010).



References


* Iglarz M, et al. Clin Sci 2010; 119:453-63


* 2015 Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factor Project


collaborating with WHO


* Gaddam, et al. Arch Intern Med. 2008 Jun 9;168(11):1159-64.


* Achelrod D, et al. Am J Hypertens. 2015 Mar;28(3):355-61



Investor webcast


An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the Phase 3


program. The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed


by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).



Date:     Wednesday June 20, 2018


Time:    14:00 CEST | 13:00 BST | 08:00 EDT



Webcast participants should visit Idorsia's website www.idorsia.com 10-15


minutes before the webcast is due to start.


Conference call participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes


before the conference is due to start.



Dial-in:            CH: +41 (0)44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 203 009 2470 | US:


+1 877 423 0830


PIN:                67188992#




About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies,


with a strong scientific core.



Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized


in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of


therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong


balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business


success.



Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 650 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.



For further information please contact:


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 (0) 58 844 10 10


www.idorsia.com



The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.



Medienmitteilung PDF:


http://hugin.info/174259/R/2200134/853216.pdf





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via GlobeNewswire






Aktuell
Börsenstar steigt ein - Weitere Übernahmen voraus
Nächster 100 Bagger von Börsenstar nach 49.200% mit Aurora Cannabis

High Hampton Holdings Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,08 € 22,60 € 1,48 € +6,55% 20.06./09:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0363463438 A2DTEB 26,60 € 13,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,08 € +6,55%  09:22
München 24,08 € +6,55%  09:08
Frankfurt 23,46 € +3,08%  09:04
Berlin 22,76 € +0,44%  08:07
Stuttgart 22,24 € -1,24%  08:04
Hamburg 22,56 € -3,51%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 25,98 $ -5,11%  19.06.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energiemetalle für Apple, Tesla & Co. Neuer Cobalt und Graphite Hot Stock 2018 - Übernahmen voraus

First Energy Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
53 Idorsia - mehr Forschung, mehr. 15.06.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...