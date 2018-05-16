GNW-News: Idorsia initiates MODIFY, a Phase 3 registration study to assess lucerastat as a potential new treatment option for patients with Fabry disease

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.05.18
* Idorsia to host an investor webcast to discuss the Phase 3 program today at


14:00hrs CEST



Allschwil, Switzerland - May 16, 2018


Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled


in a registration study to investigate the effect of lucerastat, as an oral


monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with genetically confirmed


Fabry disease, irrespective of their genetic mutation type.



MODIFY will recruit over 100 patients from 29 trial sites across 9 countries.


Its primary endpoint is a reduction in neuropathic pain, described as feeling


like burning, shocks or shooting, stabbing, tingling, and/or pins and needles


primarily in the hands and feet. This major symptom is reported by many patients


with Fabry disease as significantly impacting their daily activities and quality


of life, despite existing treatment.



Dr. Derralynn Hughes, DPhil, FRCP, FRCPath and EU Coordinating Investigator,


commented:


"Today's news is an important milestone for the Fabry research and patient


communities that have contributed to the development of this study. Pain is a


genuine and pressing unmet need of the Fabry patient population. Pain remains a


significant burden for many patients, even for some of those who are already


being treated with enzyme replacement therapy. Lucerastat represents an exciting


potential new oral treatment option to address this."



Fabry disease is a rare, life threatening, inherited lysosomal storage disorder


in which a particular lipid, called globotriaosylceramide (Gb3), accumulates in


cells of many organs of the body. This build-up results in cellular dysfunction


leading to a range of signs and symptoms from neuropathic pain (pain primarily


in the hands and feet), stomach, skin and eye problems, to hypertension,


progressive kidney damage, cardiomyopathy, and stroke. New treatment options are


needed to treat the underlying mechanism of the disease and provide symptomatic


relief.



Martine Clozel, MD and Chief Scientific Officer, commented:


"Idorsia's preclinical data indicate that lucerastat has the potential to treat


patients with Fabry disease, regardless of their specific gene mutation type.


MODIFY will include patients who were never treated with enzyme or patients who


stopped enzyme replacement therapy. In parallel to MODIFY, we will also run a


pediatric study to assess lucerastat in children aged from 2 to 18 years.


Lucerastat is therefore a potential new oral treatment option for a very broad


spectrum of patients living with Fabry disease."



Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development, added:


"We have worked closely with patients during the development of the MODIFY


protocol for lucerastat. We conducted an international patient survey to better


understand the symptoms of patients with Fabry disease, and validated a patient


reported outcome instrument to specifically assess Fabry neuropathic pain, in


accordance with health authority guidance."



About the MODIFY study


MODIFY is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-


group study to determine the efficacy and safety of lucerastat oral monotherapy


in adult patients with Fabry disease. The study aims to determine the effect of


study treatment on neuropathic pain during 6 months of treatment, measured with


Idorsia's validated Fabry disease pain instrument. At the end of the double-


blind period, patients will be given the possibility to enter in an open label


extension study. Approximately 108 patients are expected to be enrolled,


randomized in a 2:1 ratio to either lucerastat or placebo. The study is expected


to run for around 20 months.



Notes to the editor



About Fabry disease


Fabry disease is a rare, life threatening, genetic disorder involving a


deficiency or dysfunction of alpha-galactosidase A (alpha-GalA) an enzyme that


normally breaks down a fatty product known as globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) in the


cells of the body. Over time, this may result in a build-up of Gb3 deposits


throughout the body, particularly in the kidneys, heart and nervous system.



The symptoms range from neuropathic pain (primarily pain in the hands and feet),


stomach, skin and eye problems, to hypertension, progressive kidney damage,


cardiomyopathy and stroke. Since the symptoms are non-specific, Fabry disease is


often undetected or misdiagnosed. As the disease is progressive, early diagnosis


is essential to manage the symptoms as soon as possible and reduce the risk of


developing serious complications.



The median prevalence of diagnosed Fabry disease is 1.0 per 100,000 in males and


1.9 per 100,000 in females. As the gene responsible for Fabry disease is found


on the X chromosome (of which males have one, and females two), males with


deleterious mutations have little or no residual alpha-GalA activity. Therefore,


these male patients with Fabry disease experience a wider spectrum of symptoms,


and in some cases, a greater severity. It is now widely accepted that women with


Fabry disease are heterogeneous with respect to disease severity and may


sometimes also develop life threatening complications of the disorder. Up to


70% of female carriers develop Fabry related symptoms at some point in their


life.



Current treatment approaches for Fabry disease include enzyme replacement


therapy (ERT). ERT requires intravenous infusions every two weeks to replace the


deficient enzyme in the cells with a genetically engineered form. Migalastat is


the other therapy that has been granted marketing authorization in the EU and


Japan as an oral monotherapy for the long-term treatment of a subset of patients


with Fabry disease 16 years and older who have an amenable mutation. Other


treatments are aimed at alleviating individual symptoms, such as opioids for


severe pain. In advanced Fabry disease, hemodialysis and kidney transplantation


may be necessary.



Data supporting lucerastat in Fabry disease


Idorsia preclinical research with a mouse model of Fabry disease has shown that


glucosylceramide synthase inhibition with lucerastat reduces the accumulation of


Gb3 in kidney and certain nerve endings. Furthermore, Idorsia has shown that


lucerastat lowers Gb3 in cultured cells from patients with Fabry disease of both


sexes harboring different GLA genetic mutation types.



The safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of oral


lucerastat were evaluated in an exploratory study in adult patients with Fabry


disease. In this single-center, open-label, randomized study, 10 patients


received lucerastat 1000 mg b.i.d. for 12 weeks on top of enzyme replacement


therapy and four patients with Fabry disease received ERT only. A rapid decrease


in plasma Gb3, a marker of Fabry disease, and its precursors was observed,


demonstrating that lucerastat 1000 mg b.i.d. inhibits GCS and provides alpha-


GalA substrate reduction with a fast onset in adult patients with Fabry disease


on ERT.



The results of the exploratory clinical study, together with confirmation of a


favorable tolerability profile, and the preclinical evidence suggest that


lucerastat has the potential to provide safe oral therapy for adult patients


with Fabry disease, independent of their mutation or phenotype.



About Dr. Derralynn Hughes DPhil, FRCP, FRCPath


Dr Derralynn Hughes is a senior lecturer in hematology at University College


London, UK, and has clinical responsibilities in the area of hematology and


lysosomal storage disorders at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. She


directs the research program in the lysosomal storage disorders unit research


laboratory and is principal investigator of a number of clinical trials,


registries and observational studies. Dr Hughes studied medicine at Oxford


University in the UK, and joined the research group in the Sir William Dunn


School of Pathology as an MRC training fellow, writing a doctoral thesis in the


area of macrophage biology. Her interest in the role of the macrophage in


inflammatory and developmental processes has endured and now, she has focused


her laboratory research interests towards the role of inflammatory cell


interactions in the pathophysiology of the lysosomal storage disorders Gaucher


and Fabry disease. Major laboratory projects are currently aimed at


understanding the pathophysiology underlying Gaucher-related bone pathology,


increased incidence of malignancy in Gaucher disease and phenotypic variation in


Anderson-Fabry disease.



Investor webcast


An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the Phase 3


program. The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed


by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).



Date:     Wednesday May 16, 2018


Time:    14:00 CEST | 13:00 BST | 08:00 EDT



Webcast participants should visit Idorsia's website www.idorsia.com 10-15


minutes before the webcast is due to start.


Conference call participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes


before the conference is due to start.



Dial-in:            CH: +41 44 580 65 22  |  UK: +44 203 009 24 70  |  US:


+1 877 423 08 30



About Idorsia


Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more


opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we


will develop Idorsia into Europe's leading biopharmaceutical company, with a


strong scientific core.



Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized


in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of


therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the


pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong


balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business


success.



Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017


and has over 600 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our


ambitious targets.



For further information please contact:


Andrew C. Weiss


Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications


Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil


+41 (0) 58 844 10 10


www.idorsia.com



The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to


the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking


terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected


to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or


"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or


intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and


research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection


therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company


and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's


existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company


with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties


and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or


achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,


performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-


looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties


materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results


may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,


estimated or expected.



Bitte warten...