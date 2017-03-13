GNW-News: H1 2017 Results (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aryzta":

H1 2017 Results

ARYZTA AG / H1 2017 Results .



Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich / Switzerland, 13 March 2017

ARYZTA AG announces FY 2017 H1 results.

The news release can be downloaded from the following link:

Announcement: http://hugin.info/142194/R/2087053/787586.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ARYZTA AG via GlobeNewswire

http://www.aryzta.ch/default-de.asp

MMMM