GNW-News: Exaring Deploys ADVA FSP 3000 for Unique Cloud-Based Entertainment Services (english)

Exaring Deploys ADVA FSP 3000 for Unique Cloud-Based Entertainment Services

Exaring Deploys ADVA FSP 3000 for Unique Cloud-Based Entertainment Services



Ultra-Fast Nationwide Backbone Enables Instant Access to High-Quality TV

Munich, Germany. March 15, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced today that the digital service provider Exaring has deployed its technology in Germany's first fully integrated platform for IP entertainment services. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000, Exaring's new national backbone network will transmit high-quality, on-demand television and gaming services to around 23 million households. The 100Gbit/s core transport infrastructure, which also features the ADVA FSP Network Manager for highest service availability, has a total fiber length of 12,000km. Its reach, reliability and low latency were proven in rigorous large- scale field trials. ADVA Optical Networking's long-term partner dacoso designed and implemented the network.

"ADVA Optical Networking's technology enables us to offer something truly unique. With our new high-speed solution, we can provide an unrivalled viewing experience, combining the simplicity of an app and the flexibility of the cloud. Our innovative IP service model delivers unprecedented choice and phenomenal quality to both residential and mobile customers," said Tim Kleefass, head of network, Exaring. "Digitization is changing the media landscape at an unprecedented rate. Now, thanks to the low latency and small footprint of the ADVA FSP 3000, we have the technological advantage to keep ahead of the competition. What's more, the power and scalability of our network means we can explore further entertainment innovation in the future, such as virtual reality and 3D holography."

Exaring's 80-channel fiber optic transport system will be used exclusively for the transmission of IP entertainment applications, including next-generation technologies such as Ultra-HD 8K TV. With a robust, high-capacity DWDM network solely dedicated to on-demand streaming and multi-player gaming, internet bottlenecks are bypassed and delay-free services are assured. The flexible architecture also allows Exaring to integrate and deploy new services in a very short time. Deploying the ADVA FSP 3000 is the ideal response to soaring data demand. Built for high-bandwidth applications like ultra-HD video streaming, its reach and market-leading low-latency performance will help drive energy efficiency throughout Exaring's network.

"We're helping Exaring take digital entertainment to another level. Our FSP 3000 gives them the foundation to provide the viewing and gaming experiences of the future. By delivering their cloud-based entertainment services through their own robust, high-capacity IP network, Exaring can guarantee their customers freedom from quality distortion as well as unprecedented choice," commented Frank Hering, director, sales, Germany, ADVA Optical Networking. "Exaring operates in a highly competitive environment. By working closely with their team and our partner dacoso, we've tailor-made a networking solution that gives them a real edge. Our technology and continued support will help them to drive their innovative business model forward and meet ever-growing customer expectations."

Watch this video for information on the ADVA FSP 3000: http://adva.li/3dfsp3000.

