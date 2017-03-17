GNW-News: EANTC Tests Confirm Unique NFV Benefits of ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

EANTC Tests Confirm Unique NFV Benefits of ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe

ADVA Optical Networking SE



Edge Device Combines Physical and Virtual Network Functions for Superior Performance

Munich, Germany. March 17, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced today that the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) has validated the unique capabilities of its FSP 150 ProVMe. The EANTC tests found that the edge NFV device succeeded in minimizing additional latency and that its hardware-assisted support functions, such as synchronization and service assurance, can be activated without requiring compute resources. This removes negative impact on revenue-generating VNFs and enhances performance. The ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe achieves this through a combination of physical network functions and the latest Intel Xeon-D processor. Conducted by an objective and highly experienced EANTC team, the evaluation showed the independence from traffic load of specific network functions and confirmed the ease of operation through the use of open- source VNF lifecycle management.

"Our evaluation confirms that ADVA Optical Networking has constructed an advanced edge-based virtualization solution with value-added hardware features. The company has succeeded in combining its vast experience in manufacturing classic Ethernet-based customer premises equipment with a solid NFV infrastructure based on the compact Xeon-D architecture," said Carsten Rossenhövel, managing director, EANTC. "We rigourously tested the ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe's performance and functionality with specific focus on essential capabilities. We evaluated the solution's VNF lifecycle management process and verified its ability to openly integrate into typical NFV infrastructure. Additionally, we confirmed that efficiency is improved by hardware-based support functions, which do not consume compute resources."

ADVA Optical Networking's multi-technology solution combines physical network functions for low-latency forwarding and precise timing with a comprehensive set of assurance functions. A plug-in to OpenStack Neutron assures automated connectivity management with open-source NFVI management solutions. It also utilizes SR-IOV, a software acceleration technology that reduces latency and minimizes server resource consumption. The evaluation, which was conducted by EANTC, the internationally recognized independent test center, verified those advantages when compared with Open vSwitch. The results provide guidance to CSPs as they introduce NFV at the edge of their networks and look to balance performance, cost and operational complexity.

"When it comes to edge NFV innovation, we're leading the way. No other vendor can deliver these advantages. To prove to customers that our FSP 150 ProVMe delivers on its promises, there's no better way than to subject it to rigorous trials by expert independent testers," commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA Optical Networking. "High-value services demand high- performance solutions at the network edge. The results of EANTC's objective and comprehensive evaluation clearly demonstrate the major benefits of our technology. Our unique combination of virtual and physical network functions enables CSPs to offer a wide range of demanding applications far more efficiently. It means our customers can concentrate on service definition rather than worry about performance bottlenecks."

Read EANTC's full test report on the ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe for more information: http://adva.li/eantcfsp150provme.

