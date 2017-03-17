GNW-News: Clariant to be included in SPI® Select Dividend 20 Index (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

17.03.17 07:15
dpa-AFX


Clariant to be included in SPI® Select Dividend 20 Index



Clariant AG / Clariant to be included in SPI® Select Dividend 20 Index .

* Clariant to be listed among the 20 highest-yielding stocks in the SPI index * Positive result of meeting target to increase or at least maintain dividends * The dividend is an important component of our shareholder value proposition




Muttenz, March 17, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, will be included in the SPI Select Dividend 20 Index basket. The index will be adjusted on 17 March 2017 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 20 March 2017.


"Increasing operating cash flow is clearly emphasized by Clariant's strategy. As the 2016 results have demonstrated, one aim of our cash generation is to return value to shareholders as well," explains CEO Hariolf Kottmann. "We are proud that our efforts to create long-term added value for all of our stakeholders are recognized by this industry benchmark."


The SPI Select Dividend 20 Index includes the 20 stocks which represent the highest-yielding companies with a stable dividend paying record and solid profitability from all stocks in the SPI index. The weight of each constituent is based on the free float market capitalization and the normalized dividend yield calculated at the annual index review. Additionally, the weight of each security is subject to a 15% capping factor calculated and applied quarterly. The component rebalancing is implemented yearly on the ordinary review of March.


Press Release german: http://hugin.info/100166/R/2088357/788365.pdf


Press Release english: http://hugin.info/100166/R/2088357/788364.pdf




Source: Clariant AG via GlobeNewswire


http://www.clariant.com



