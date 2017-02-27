Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Clariant":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


GNW-News: Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016 (english)




27.02.17 07:15
dpa-AFX


Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016



Clariant AG / Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016 .

Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Publication on http://reports.clariant.com * Order service via company website




Muttenz, February 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today publishes its first Integrated Report. This step towards Integrated Reporting enables Clariant to provide a deeper view on its holistic management approach and commitment to create added value for customers, employees, shareholders and the environment.


Innovation and sustainability are the core of Clariant's value creation and financial success. Therefore, the centerpiece of Clariant's first integrated report is its business model in connection with the disclosure of material financial and non-financial performance indicators.


"This integrated approach ultimately supports our long-term success and helps us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. This gives shareholders and other key stakeholders a more complete picture for making decisions regarding their relationship with Clariant" said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.


The report is available on http://reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded in English and German. In addition, the report can also be ordered as an English or German hard copy via the company website. Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations


Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn


Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45 jochen.dubiel@clariant.com anja.pomrehn@clariant.com


Claudia Kamensky Maria Ivek


Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 62 92 claudia.kamensky@clariant.com maria.ivek@clariant.com




Press Release english: http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784487.pdf


Press Release german: http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784488.pdf




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Clariant AG via GlobeNewswire


http://www.clariant.com



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,662 € 17,628 € 0,034 € +0,19% 27.02./08:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012142631 895929 18,25 € 14,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,662 € +0,19%  08:01
Stuttgart 17,724 € +0,84%  08:09
Düsseldorf 17,795 € 0,00%  24.02.17
Xetra 17,865 € 0,00%  24.02.17
Frankfurt 17,775 € -0,42%  08:03
Hamburg 17,725 € -0,78%  08:07
München 17,765 € -1,14%  08:13
Berlin 17,66 € -1,31%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
33 Rote Zahlen ohne Ende 16.02.17
9 Übernahme kommt in wenigen M. 02.11.11
2 Enteisungsmittel =Clariant=Gene. 12.01.11
16 Clariant 04.05.09
33 CLARIANT: Turnaround 13.12.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...