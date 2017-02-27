GNW-News: Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Clariant":

Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016

Clariant AG / Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016 .



Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

* Publication on http://reports.clariant.com * Order service via company website

Muttenz, February 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today publishes its first Integrated Report. This step towards Integrated Reporting enables Clariant to provide a deeper view on its holistic management approach and commitment to create added value for customers, employees, shareholders and the environment.

Innovation and sustainability are the core of Clariant's value creation and financial success. Therefore, the centerpiece of Clariant's first integrated report is its business model in connection with the disclosure of material financial and non-financial performance indicators.

"This integrated approach ultimately supports our long-term success and helps us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. This gives shareholders and other key stakeholders a more complete picture for making decisions regarding their relationship with Clariant" said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.

The report is available on http://reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded in English and German. In addition, the report can also be ordered as an English or German hard copy via the company website. Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations

Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn

Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45 jochen.dubiel@clariant.com anja.pomrehn@clariant.com

Claudia Kamensky Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 62 92 claudia.kamensky@clariant.com maria.ivek@clariant.com

Press Release english: http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784487.pdf

Press Release german: http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784488.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Clariant AG via GlobeNewswire

http://www.clariant.com

MMMM