GNW-News: Basilea berichtet über Präsentationen von Isavuconazol- und Ceftobiprol-Daten am Europäischen Kongress für Klinische Mikrobiologie und Infektionskrankheiten (ECCMID)




20.04.18 07:15
dpa-AFX

Source: Globenewswire



Basel, 20. April 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (SIX: BSLN) gab heute bekannt,


dass am Europäischen Kongress für Klinische Mikrobiologie und


Infektionskrankheiten (ECCMID), welcher vom 21. bis 24. April 2018 in Madrid,


Spanien, stattfindet, eine breite Palette von Postern und Vorträgen zum


Antimykotikum Isavuconazol (Cresemba(®)) sowie dem Antibiotikum Ceftobiprol


(Zevtera(®)) präsentiert wird.



Die Details der Präsentationen sind wie folgt:



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


|Isavuconazol an der ECCMID 2018 |


| |


|Samstag, 21. April 2018,15:30 - 16:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |


| |


| * Visual and spectrophotometric MICs setting of azoles and amphotericin B |


| against Aspergillus fumigatus complex are comparable using EUCAST 9.3.1 |


| methodology - L. J. Marcos-Zambrano, S. Lopez, L. Martin, X. García- |


| Fernández, A. Gómez, E. Bouza Santiago, P. Munoz, P. Escribano, J. Guinea |


| Ortega; Poster P0169 |


| * Antifungal susceptibility to azoles of clinical invasive Spanish |


| Aspergillus fumigatus complex isolates: no sign of resistance at present -|


| L. J. Marcos-Zambrano, S. Lopez, L. Martin, X. García-Fernández, A. Gómez,|


| M. del Carmen Martinez Jimenez, E. Bouza Santiago, P. Munoz, P. Escribano,|


| J. Guinea Ortega; Poster P0170 |


| * Comparison of the MICs obtained by Etest and EUCAST methods for |


| amphotericin B, itraconazole, posaconazole, voriconazole and isavuconazole|


| against clinical isolates of Aspergillus fumigatus - J. Guitard, |


| L. Verdurme, Y. Senghor, M. E. Bougnoux, A. Fekkar, F. Botterel, |


| E. Dannaoui, C. Hennequin; Poster P0175 |


| * Isavuconazole MICs distribution of 20 yeast species involved in human |


| invasive infections - M. Desnos-Ollivier, A. Boullié, O. Lortholary, |


| F. Dromer; Poster P0296 |


| * In vitro pharmacodynamics of isavuconazole, voriconazole, and posaconazole|


| against agents of aspergillosis, mucormycosis, phaeohyphomycosis, |


| fusariosis, and scedosporiosis. - R. Lewis, N. Beyda, N. Albert, |


| D. P. Kontoyiannis; Poster P0297 |


| * Real life use of isavuconazole - F. Vuotto, B.  Hennart, S. Loridant, |


| F. Loeuillet, M. C. Chopin, B. Sendid, S. Alfandari, K. Faure ; Poster |


| P0298 |


| * The cost of treating invasive mould disease with isavuconazole compared |


| with liposomal amphotericin B followed by posaconazole in France - |


| E. Bagshaw, B. Salaun, M. Blackney, J. Posthumus, D. Kuessner; Poster |


| P0303 |


| * Resistance screening of commonly used antimycotics in rare yeast - |


| A. Pérez Hansen, C. Lass-Flörl, M. Lackner; Poster P0306 |


| * Isavuconazole shortens the QTc interval - S. Mellinghoff, M. Bassetti, |


| D. Dörfel, S. Hagel, N. Lehners, A. Plis, E. Schalk, A. Vena, |


| O. A. Cornely; Poster P0308A |


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


|Isavuconazol an der ECCMID 2018 (Fortsetzung) |


| |


|Samstag, 21. April 2018, 15:30 - 16:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |


| |


| * Antifungal susceptibility of Spanish Candida auris isolates determined by |


| Etest and Sensititre YeastOne - A. Ruiz, M. Fernandez, E. Canton, |


| M. Garrido Jareño, P. Ramirez, J. L. López-Hontangas, J. P. Garcia; Poster|


| 0312 |


| * Septic metastatic complications after Candida auris candidaemia in the |


| first Spanish outbreak setting - M. Tasias, E. Calabuig, M. Montero, |


| F. Blanes, J. Fernandez, A. Ruiz, I. Castro, A. Aleixandre, J. Mollar, |


| J. Pemán, M. Slavert; |


| Poster P0315 |


|Sonntag, 22. April 2018, 13:30 - 14:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |


| |


| * Evaluation of gradient strip for antifungal susceptibility testing of |


| isavuconazole and comparators against Mucorales - P. Vidal, E. Dannaoui; |


| Poster P1243 |


|Montag, 23. April 2018, 14:30 - 15:30 Uhr CEST, ePoster Arena 1 |


| |


| * Identification of an isavuconazole dosing regimen for children aged 2-17 |


| years - A. Desai, W. Hope, M. Neely, C. Lademacher, L. Kovanda; ePoster, |


| Vortrag O0795 |


|Dienstag, 24. April 2018, 14:30 - 15:00 CEST, Halle G |


| |


| * Pro/con debate: Isavuconazole (not amphotericin B) as primary treatment |


| for mucormycosis - O. A. Cornely; Symposium S1070 / Amphotericin B (not |


| isavuconazole) as primary treatment for mucormycosis - F. Lanternier; |


| Symposium S1071 |


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


|Ceftobiprol an der ECCMID 2018 |


| |


|Samstag, 21. April bis Dienstag, 24. April 2018, ePoster Terminals |


| |


| * Activity of ceftobiprole and comparators against a collection of |


| teicoplanin- and/or linezolid-resistant coagulase-negative staphylococci |


| isolated from bloodstream infections - M. Coppi, A. Antonelli, G. Baldi, |


| L. Mosconi, A. Santerre Henriksen, F. Arena, T. Giani, G. M.  Rossolini; |


| ePoster E0003 |


| * Activity of ceftobiprole and comparators against European respiratory |


| tract isolates of MSSA and MRSA from 2016 - I. Morrissey, S. De Angelis, |


| S. Magnet, S. Hawser, A. Santerre-Henriksen; ePoster E0006 |


|Samstag, 21. April 2018, 15:30 - 16:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |


| |


| * Ceftobiprole versus vancomycin in treatment of methicillin-resistant |


| Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) meningitis in an experimental rabbit model - |


| S. Mermer, E. Bolat, T. Turhan, S. Aydemir, H. Sipahi, O. R. Sipahi; |


| Poster P0263 |


|Montag, 23. April 2018, 13:30 - 14:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |


| |


| * In vitro susceptibility testing of cerufoxime, cefixime, cefpodoxime, |


| cefotaxime, ceftaroline, ceftobiprole, linezolid and tedizolid against |


| isolates of Nocardia by using the E-test method - E. Bergeron, F. Vautrin,|


| T.  Durand, F.  Laurent, V. Rodriguez-Nava; Poster P1841 |


| * In vitro activity of tedizolid, dalbavancin and ceftobiprole against |


| Clostridium difficile - D. Binyamin, O. Nitzan, M. Azrad, Z. Hamo, |


| O. Koren, A. Peretz; P1844 |


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+




+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


|Ceftobiprol an der ECCMID 2018 (Fortsetzung) |


| |


|Dienstag, 24. April 2018, 12:30 - 13:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |


| |


| * In vivo assessment of ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in a murine model of |


| Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: antimicrobial activity and impact on |


| host inflammatory response - L. Bouard, J. Caillon, V. Le Mabecque, |


| E. Thomas, K. Asehnoune, C. Jacqueline; Poster P2025 |


| * Epidemiology and ceftobiprole susceptibility of European |


| Enterobacteriaceae and Gram-positive clinical isolates from different |


| infection sources collected in 2016 - S. Hawser, S. De Angelis, S. Magnet,|


| I. Morrissey, A. Santerre-Henriksen; Poster P2441 |


| * Bactericidal and synergistic activity of ceftobiprole combined with |


| different antibiotics against selected Gram-positive isolates - |


| F. Campanile, D. Bongiorno, C. Pulitano, S. Stefani; Poster P2498 |


+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.eccmid.org.



Über Isavuconazol (Cresemba(®))



Isavuconazol ist ein intravenös und oral verabreichbares Antimykotikum aus der


Wirkstoffklasse der Azole, welches unter dem Handelsnamen Cresemba vermarktet


wird. Basilea hat eine Reihe von Lizenz- und Vertriebspartnerschaften für die


Vereinigten Staaten, Europa, China, Japan, Lateinamerika, Kanada, Russland, die


Türkei, Israel sowie den asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und die Region Naher Osten


und Nordafrika abgeschlossen. In den Vereinigten Staaten ist Isavuconazol für


die Behandlung von invasiver Aspergillose und invasiver Mukormykose bei


Patienten ab 18 Jahren zugelassen.(1 )In den 28 Mitgliedsstaaten der


Europäischen Union sowie Island, Liechtenstein und Norwegen erhielt Isavuconazol


eine Zulassung für die Behandlung von erwachsenen Patienten mit invasiver


Aspergillose und für die Behandlung von erwachsenen Patienten mit Mukormykose,


für die Amphotericin B nicht angemessen ist.(2 )In der Schweiz ist Isavuconazol


zur Behandlung von erwachsenen Patienten mit invasiver Aspergillose zugelassen


und zur Behandlung von Mukormykose bei erwachsenen Patienten mit


Therapieresistenz oder Unverträglichkeit gegenüber Amphotericin B sowie bei


erwachsenen Patienten mit moderater bis schwerer Niereninsuffizienz.(3 )In den


USA und Europa hat Isavuconazol Orphan-Drug-Status für die zugelassenen


Indikationen. Ausserhalb den USA und Europa ist Isavuconazol nicht für


kommerzielle Zwecke zugelassen.



Über Ceftobiprol (Zevtera(®))



Ceftobiprol ist ein intravenös verabreichbares Antibiotikum aus der


Wirkstoffklasse der Cephalosporine mit rascher bakterizider Wirkung gegenüber


einem breiten Spektrum grampositiver und gramnegativer Bakterien,


einschliesslich Methicillin-empfindlicher und Methicillin-resistenter


Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) und empfindlicher Stämme von Pseudomonas


spp.(4) Ceftobiprol ist derzeit zur Behandlung ambulant und im Spital erworbener


Lungenentzündung (CAP, HAP) bei Erwachsenen, mit Ausnahme der


beatmungsassoziierten Pneumonie (VAP) zugelassen.(4) Das Medikament ist in


wichtigen europäischen Ländern, Argentinien und Kanada auf dem Markt. Für


Europa, Lateinamerika, China, die Region Naher Osten und Nordafrika (MENA),


Kanada und Israel hat Basilea Lizenz- und Vertriebsverein­barungen


abgeschlossen. Ceftobiprol befindet sich derzeit in einem klinischen Phase-3-


Programm mit dem Ziel, eine Marktzulassung in den USA zu erhalten.



Über Basilea



Basilea Pharmaceutica AG ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen mit


vermarkteten Produkten, das sich auf die Entwicklung von Medikamenten


spezialisiert hat, die auf die medizinische Herausforderung der zunehmenden


Resistenzen gegen bzw. das Nicht-Ansprechen auf derzeitige


Behandlungsmöglichkeiten bei Infektionen durch Bakterien und Pilze sowie in der


Krebstherapie abzielen. Basilea hat zwei vermarktete Produkte im Portfolio und


erforscht, entwickelt und vermarktet innovative Medikamente für Patienten, die


an schweren und lebensbedrohlichen Krankheiten leiden. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG


hat ihren Hauptsitz in Basel, Schweiz, und ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert (SIX: BSLN). Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die


Unternehmens-Website www.basilea.com.



Ausschlussklausel



Diese Mitteilung enthält explizit oder implizit gewisse zukunftsgerichtete


Aussagen betreffend Basilea Pharmaceutica AG und ihrer Geschäftsaktivitäten.


Solche Aussagen beinhalten bekannte und unbekannte Risiken und


Unsicherheitsfaktoren, die zur Folge haben können, dass die tatsächlichen


Ergebnisse, die finanzielle Lage, die Leistungen oder Errungenschaften der


Basilea Pharmaceutica AG wesentlich von denjenigen Angaben abweichen können, die


aus den zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen hervorgehen. Diese Mitteilung ist mit dem


heutigen Datum versehen. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG übernimmt keinerlei


Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen im Falle von neuen Informationen,


zukünftigen Geschehnissen oder aus sonstigen Gründen zu aktualisieren.



Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:


+-------------------------------------------------------+


| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |


| Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations |


| +41 61 606 1102 |


| media_relations@basilea.com |


| investor_relations@basilea.com |


+-------------------------------------------------------+


Diese Pressemitteilung ist unter www.basilea.com abrufbar



Quellenangaben


1   Cresemba US prescribing information [Zugriff: 19. April 2018]


2   European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba:


http://www.ema.europa.eu [Zugriff: 19. April 2018]


3   Vollständige Indikation in: Swissmedic-genehmigte Fachinformation, Stand


August 2017


4   U.K. Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Zevtera:


http://www.mhra.gov.uk/ [Zugriff: 19. April 2018]




Pressemitteilung (PDF):


http://hugin.info/134390/R/2185812/844802.pdf





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Basilea Pharmaceutica AG via GlobeNewswire



http://www.basilea.com






Bitte warten...