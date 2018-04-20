GNW-News: Basilea berichtet über Präsentationen von Isavuconazol- und Ceftobiprol-Daten am Europäischen Kongress für Klinische Mikrobiologie und Infektionskrankheiten (ECCMID)

Basilea berichtet über Präsentationen von Isavuconazol- und Ceftobiprol-Daten am Europäischen Kongress für Klinische Mikrobiologie und Infektionskrankheiten (ECCMID)

Basel, 20. April 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (SIX: BSLN) gab heute bekannt,

dass am Europäischen Kongress für Klinische Mikrobiologie und

Infektionskrankheiten (ECCMID), welcher vom 21. bis 24. April 2018 in Madrid,

Spanien, stattfindet, eine breite Palette von Postern und Vorträgen zum

Antimykotikum Isavuconazol (Cresemba(®)) sowie dem Antibiotikum Ceftobiprol

(Zevtera(®)) präsentiert wird.

Die Details der Präsentationen sind wie folgt:

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Isavuconazol an der ECCMID 2018 |

| |

|Samstag, 21. April 2018,15:30 - 16:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |

| |

| * Visual and spectrophotometric MICs setting of azoles and amphotericin B |

| against Aspergillus fumigatus complex are comparable using EUCAST 9.3.1 |

| methodology - L. J. Marcos-Zambrano, S. Lopez, L. Martin, X. García- |

| Fernández, A. Gómez, E. Bouza Santiago, P. Munoz, P. Escribano, J. Guinea |

| Ortega; Poster P0169 |

| * Antifungal susceptibility to azoles of clinical invasive Spanish |

| Aspergillus fumigatus complex isolates: no sign of resistance at present -|

| L. J. Marcos-Zambrano, S. Lopez, L. Martin, X. García-Fernández, A. Gómez,|

| M. del Carmen Martinez Jimenez, E. Bouza Santiago, P. Munoz, P. Escribano,|

| J. Guinea Ortega; Poster P0170 |

| * Comparison of the MICs obtained by Etest and EUCAST methods for |

| amphotericin B, itraconazole, posaconazole, voriconazole and isavuconazole|

| against clinical isolates of Aspergillus fumigatus - J. Guitard, |

| L. Verdurme, Y. Senghor, M. E. Bougnoux, A. Fekkar, F. Botterel, |

| E. Dannaoui, C. Hennequin; Poster P0175 |

| * Isavuconazole MICs distribution of 20 yeast species involved in human |

| invasive infections - M. Desnos-Ollivier, A. Boullié, O. Lortholary, |

| F. Dromer; Poster P0296 |

| * In vitro pharmacodynamics of isavuconazole, voriconazole, and posaconazole|

| against agents of aspergillosis, mucormycosis, phaeohyphomycosis, |

| fusariosis, and scedosporiosis. - R. Lewis, N. Beyda, N. Albert, |

| D. P. Kontoyiannis; Poster P0297 |

| * Real life use of isavuconazole - F. Vuotto, B. Hennart, S. Loridant, |

| F. Loeuillet, M. C. Chopin, B. Sendid, S. Alfandari, K. Faure ; Poster |

| P0298 |

| * The cost of treating invasive mould disease with isavuconazole compared |

| with liposomal amphotericin B followed by posaconazole in France - |

| E. Bagshaw, B. Salaun, M. Blackney, J. Posthumus, D. Kuessner; Poster |

| P0303 |

| * Resistance screening of commonly used antimycotics in rare yeast - |

| A. Pérez Hansen, C. Lass-Flörl, M. Lackner; Poster P0306 |

| * Isavuconazole shortens the QTc interval - S. Mellinghoff, M. Bassetti, |

| D. Dörfel, S. Hagel, N. Lehners, A. Plis, E. Schalk, A. Vena, |

| O. A. Cornely; Poster P0308A |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Isavuconazol an der ECCMID 2018 (Fortsetzung) |

| |

|Samstag, 21. April 2018, 15:30 - 16:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |

| |

| * Antifungal susceptibility of Spanish Candida auris isolates determined by |

| Etest and Sensititre YeastOne - A. Ruiz, M. Fernandez, E. Canton, |

| M. Garrido Jareño, P. Ramirez, J. L. López-Hontangas, J. P. Garcia; Poster|

| 0312 |

| * Septic metastatic complications after Candida auris candidaemia in the |

| first Spanish outbreak setting - M. Tasias, E. Calabuig, M. Montero, |

| F. Blanes, J. Fernandez, A. Ruiz, I. Castro, A. Aleixandre, J. Mollar, |

| J. Pemán, M. Slavert; |

| Poster P0315 |

|Sonntag, 22. April 2018, 13:30 - 14:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |

| |

| * Evaluation of gradient strip for antifungal susceptibility testing of |

| isavuconazole and comparators against Mucorales - P. Vidal, E. Dannaoui; |

| Poster P1243 |

|Montag, 23. April 2018, 14:30 - 15:30 Uhr CEST, ePoster Arena 1 |

| |

| * Identification of an isavuconazole dosing regimen for children aged 2-17 |

| years - A. Desai, W. Hope, M. Neely, C. Lademacher, L. Kovanda; ePoster, |

| Vortrag O0795 |

|Dienstag, 24. April 2018, 14:30 - 15:00 CEST, Halle G |

| |

| * Pro/con debate: Isavuconazole (not amphotericin B) as primary treatment |

| for mucormycosis - O. A. Cornely; Symposium S1070 / Amphotericin B (not |

| isavuconazole) as primary treatment for mucormycosis - F. Lanternier; |

| Symposium S1071 |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Ceftobiprol an der ECCMID 2018 |

| |

|Samstag, 21. April bis Dienstag, 24. April 2018, ePoster Terminals |

| |

| * Activity of ceftobiprole and comparators against a collection of |

| teicoplanin- and/or linezolid-resistant coagulase-negative staphylococci |

| isolated from bloodstream infections - M. Coppi, A. Antonelli, G. Baldi, |

| L. Mosconi, A. Santerre Henriksen, F. Arena, T. Giani, G. M. Rossolini; |

| ePoster E0003 |

| * Activity of ceftobiprole and comparators against European respiratory |

| tract isolates of MSSA and MRSA from 2016 - I. Morrissey, S. De Angelis, |

| S. Magnet, S. Hawser, A. Santerre-Henriksen; ePoster E0006 |

|Samstag, 21. April 2018, 15:30 - 16:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |

| |

| * Ceftobiprole versus vancomycin in treatment of methicillin-resistant |

| Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) meningitis in an experimental rabbit model - |

| S. Mermer, E. Bolat, T. Turhan, S. Aydemir, H. Sipahi, O. R. Sipahi; |

| Poster P0263 |

|Montag, 23. April 2018, 13:30 - 14:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |

| |

| * In vitro susceptibility testing of cerufoxime, cefixime, cefpodoxime, |

| cefotaxime, ceftaroline, ceftobiprole, linezolid and tedizolid against |

| isolates of Nocardia by using the E-test method - E. Bergeron, F. Vautrin,|

| T. Durand, F. Laurent, V. Rodriguez-Nava; Poster P1841 |

| * In vitro activity of tedizolid, dalbavancin and ceftobiprole against |

| Clostridium difficile - D. Binyamin, O. Nitzan, M. Azrad, Z. Hamo, |

| O. Koren, A. Peretz; P1844 |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Ceftobiprol an der ECCMID 2018 (Fortsetzung) |

| |

|Dienstag, 24. April 2018, 12:30 - 13:30 Uhr CEST, Paper Poster Arena |

| |

| * In vivo assessment of ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in a murine model of |

| Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: antimicrobial activity and impact on |

| host inflammatory response - L. Bouard, J. Caillon, V. Le Mabecque, |

| E. Thomas, K. Asehnoune, C. Jacqueline; Poster P2025 |

| * Epidemiology and ceftobiprole susceptibility of European |

| Enterobacteriaceae and Gram-positive clinical isolates from different |

| infection sources collected in 2016 - S. Hawser, S. De Angelis, S. Magnet,|

| I. Morrissey, A. Santerre-Henriksen; Poster P2441 |

| * Bactericidal and synergistic activity of ceftobiprole combined with |

| different antibiotics against selected Gram-positive isolates - |

| F. Campanile, D. Bongiorno, C. Pulitano, S. Stefani; Poster P2498 |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.eccmid.org.

Über Isavuconazol (Cresemba(®))

Isavuconazol ist ein intravenös und oral verabreichbares Antimykotikum aus der

Wirkstoffklasse der Azole, welches unter dem Handelsnamen Cresemba vermarktet

wird. Basilea hat eine Reihe von Lizenz- und Vertriebspartnerschaften für die

Vereinigten Staaten, Europa, China, Japan, Lateinamerika, Kanada, Russland, die

Türkei, Israel sowie den asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und die Region Naher Osten

und Nordafrika abgeschlossen. In den Vereinigten Staaten ist Isavuconazol für

die Behandlung von invasiver Aspergillose und invasiver Mukormykose bei

Patienten ab 18 Jahren zugelassen.(1 )In den 28 Mitgliedsstaaten der

Europäischen Union sowie Island, Liechtenstein und Norwegen erhielt Isavuconazol

eine Zulassung für die Behandlung von erwachsenen Patienten mit invasiver

Aspergillose und für die Behandlung von erwachsenen Patienten mit Mukormykose,

für die Amphotericin B nicht angemessen ist.(2 )In der Schweiz ist Isavuconazol

zur Behandlung von erwachsenen Patienten mit invasiver Aspergillose zugelassen

und zur Behandlung von Mukormykose bei erwachsenen Patienten mit

Therapieresistenz oder Unverträglichkeit gegenüber Amphotericin B sowie bei

erwachsenen Patienten mit moderater bis schwerer Niereninsuffizienz.(3 )In den

USA und Europa hat Isavuconazol Orphan-Drug-Status für die zugelassenen

Indikationen. Ausserhalb den USA und Europa ist Isavuconazol nicht für

kommerzielle Zwecke zugelassen.

Über Ceftobiprol (Zevtera(®))

Ceftobiprol ist ein intravenös verabreichbares Antibiotikum aus der

Wirkstoffklasse der Cephalosporine mit rascher bakterizider Wirkung gegenüber

einem breiten Spektrum grampositiver und gramnegativer Bakterien,

einschliesslich Methicillin-empfindlicher und Methicillin-resistenter

Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) und empfindlicher Stämme von Pseudomonas

spp.(4) Ceftobiprol ist derzeit zur Behandlung ambulant und im Spital erworbener

Lungenentzündung (CAP, HAP) bei Erwachsenen, mit Ausnahme der

beatmungsassoziierten Pneumonie (VAP) zugelassen.(4) Das Medikament ist in

wichtigen europäischen Ländern, Argentinien und Kanada auf dem Markt. Für

Europa, Lateinamerika, China, die Region Naher Osten und Nordafrika (MENA),

Kanada und Israel hat Basilea Lizenz- und Vertriebsverein­barungen

abgeschlossen. Ceftobiprol befindet sich derzeit in einem klinischen Phase-3-

Programm mit dem Ziel, eine Marktzulassung in den USA zu erhalten.

Über Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen mit

vermarkteten Produkten, das sich auf die Entwicklung von Medikamenten

spezialisiert hat, die auf die medizinische Herausforderung der zunehmenden

Resistenzen gegen bzw. das Nicht-Ansprechen auf derzeitige

Behandlungsmöglichkeiten bei Infektionen durch Bakterien und Pilze sowie in der

Krebstherapie abzielen. Basilea hat zwei vermarktete Produkte im Portfolio und

erforscht, entwickelt und vermarktet innovative Medikamente für Patienten, die

an schweren und lebensbedrohlichen Krankheiten leiden. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

hat ihren Hauptsitz in Basel, Schweiz, und ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert (SIX: BSLN). Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die

Unternehmens-Website www.basilea.com.

Ausschlussklausel

Diese Mitteilung enthält explizit oder implizit gewisse zukunftsgerichtete

Aussagen betreffend Basilea Pharmaceutica AG und ihrer Geschäftsaktivitäten.

Solche Aussagen beinhalten bekannte und unbekannte Risiken und

Unsicherheitsfaktoren, die zur Folge haben können, dass die tatsächlichen

Ergebnisse, die finanzielle Lage, die Leistungen oder Errungenschaften der

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG wesentlich von denjenigen Angaben abweichen können, die

aus den zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen hervorgehen. Diese Mitteilung ist mit dem

heutigen Datum versehen. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG übernimmt keinerlei

Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen im Falle von neuen Informationen,

zukünftigen Geschehnissen oder aus sonstigen Gründen zu aktualisieren.

