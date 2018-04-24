Erweiterte Funktionen


GNW-News: Appian bringt Intelligent Contact Center Platform auf den Markt




24.04.18 15:02
dpa-AFX

Appian bringt Intelligent Contact Center Platform auf den Markt




Neue Plattform vereinfacht den Aufbau maßgeschneiderter und leistungsfähiger


Contact Center-Lösungen, indem Low-Code mit KI, RPA und Case Management


kombiniert wird



Frankfurt - 24. April 2018: Appian bringt eine neue Anwendung auf den Markt, die


eine schnelle Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Contact Center-Lösungen erlaubt.


Diese bieten eine bislang unerreichte Kundenerfahrung. Die Appian Intelligent


Contact Center Platform® ist eine neue Cloud-Plattform, die speziell auf die


Anforderungen von Contact Center-Teams zugeschnitten ist.



Die neue Plattform verfügt über alle Kerneigenschaften der Appian Plattformen,


um Omni-Channel-Kundenengagement, Case Management und intelligente


Automationslösungen in einer Low-Code-Entwicklungsumgebung zu realisieren.


Darüber hinaus bietet die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform native und


integrierte KI (künstliche Intelligenz)-Funktionen. Hinzu kommen strategische


Technologie-Partnerschaften, mit denen sich die Anforderungen von Contact


Centern bestens erfüllen lassen.



"Wir bieten und betreiben Contact Center-Lösungen für viele der größten Finanz-


Dienstleister weltweit", so David Williams, Head of BPM, Target Group. "Dank


Appian konnten wir mit einer maßgeschneiderten Lösung für die Problembehebung


die Bearbeitungszeit im Kundenservice um 80 Prozent reduzieren. Die Anwendungen


haben wir in nur zwei Wochen entwickelt und implementiert."



Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform nutzt Appian Records, um


Kundendienstmitarbeitern eine umfassende und kontextualisierte Sichtweise jedes


einzelnen Kunden bei jeder Interaktion anzubieten. Die Ansicht verfügt über eine


einfache Schnittstelle, für die kein Training notwendig ist. Alle Prozesse, die


ein Mitarbeiter benötigt, lassen sich mit einem einzigen Klick aufrufen. Diese


Herangehensweise an dynamisches Customer Case Management gewährleistet einen


schnelleren, personalisierten und effektiven Service. Appian wurde kürzlich im


"Forrester Wave: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management, Q1 2018" Report als Leader


identifiziert. Der Report besagt, dass das beste Potenzial von Case Management


ist, "den Mitarbeiter- und Kunden-Kontext zu verstehen, Echtzeit-Beratung zu


bieten und künftige Fallplanung zu ermöglichen."



Die Anwendung bietet neue Möglichkeiten der Kundeninteraktion mit nativer KI-


Sentiment-Analyse und integrierter Vernetzung zu führenden Cloud-kognitiven und


Machine Learning-Services. Diese Intelligenz leitet Contact Center-Mitarbeiter


an, die beste Folgeaktion oder das nächste Upsell-Angebot auszuwählen -


basierend auf dem Kontext der Kundeninteraktion. Mit der offenen und Cloud-


fokussierten Architektur von Appian erhalten Kunden die besten verfügbaren KI-


Services von Plattformen wie Google, Amazon und Microsoft, mit denen sie ihren


Contact Center-Betrieb ergänzen können.



Appian integriert Systeme, Daten und komplett digitalisierte Prozesse und


ermöglicht so ein einheitliches Omni-Channel-Management über alle Kunden-


Kontaktpunkte hinweg. Appian verstärkt die Kundenloyalität, indem die Anwendung


auf Daten über alle Kanäle, Produkte und Services hinweg zugreift. Das Ergebnis


ist eine nahtlose, konsistente und ausgezeichnete Kundenerfahrung, die


unabhängig vom Kanal ist.



Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform bietet Service-Organisationen


folgende Vorteile:



* Reduzierung der durchschnittlichen Anrufdauer und gleichzeitige Verbesserung


der Service-Qualität durch einen 360-Grad-Blick auf die Kundendaten


* Schnelle Erstellung und Lösung der Fälle. Dazu gehört auch die


Orchestrierung der Mitarbeiter und Robotik-Elemente der Services


* Maximierung des Customer-Lifetime-Value durch gezieltes Cross- und Up-


Selling


* Senkung der Kosten und Optimierung der Leistung der Service-Organisation


durch verbessertes Workload-Balancing und Business Activity Monitoring-


Reports



Appian hat ein umfangreiches Ökosystem an strategischen Technologie-


Partnerschaften aufgebaut, um die Intelligent Contact Center Platform zu


unterstützen. Kooperationen mit renommierten Unternehmen wie Genesys, Twilio und


Temasys bieten zusätzliche Funktionen, die Kunden-Service-Teams erlauben, ihre


bestehenden Investitionen in Omni-Channel-Kommunikations- und Customer


Experience-Technologien zu schützen.



"Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform ermöglicht jedem Unternehmen,


leistungsfähige Lösungen zu entwickeln, mit denen sich die Kundenbeziehungen


deutlich verbessern lassen", erklärt Matt Calkins, CEO, Appian.



Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform ist ab Juni 2018 verfügbar.



Über Appian


Appian bietet eine führende Low-Code-Software-Entwicklungsplattform, mit der


Unternehmen schnell leistungsstarke und einzigartige Anwendungen entwickeln


können. Die auf der Plattform von Appian erstellten Anwendungen helfen


Unternehmen, ihre digitale Transformation voranzubringen und sich von der


Konkurrenz abzuheben. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.appian.de.



Forward-Looking Statements


This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained


in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including,


without limitation, statements regarding the upcoming release of the latest


version of the Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform, the artificial


intelligence capabilities and strategic technology partnerships offered by the


Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform, the integration of systems, data,


and fully digitized processes by Appian, the results to be achieved by customers


using the Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform, and the timing of the


availability of the Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform. The words


"anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"


"will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking


statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its


current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends


that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations,


business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives


and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of


risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to defects


or disruptions in the rollout of updates or enhancements to the Appian platform,


risks related to Appian's ability to meet its customers' needs by continuing to


innovate and provide a useful platform, Appian's ability to integrate the Appian


platform with third-party applications and platforms, Appian's ability to


license software from third parties for integration into the Appian platform,


Appian's ability to provide a platform that is useful to its customers,


including through offering new or enhanced solutions, the success of Appian's


strategic relationships with third parties, and the risks and uncertainties set


forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for


the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange


Commission on February 23, 2018, and subsequent reports that Appian has filed


with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very


competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to


time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can


Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which


any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ


materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may


make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot


guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or


events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.


Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after


the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or


revised expectations, except as required by law.



Für Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:


Tanja Schürmann


Head of Technology


+49 (0)89 41301 6


tanja.schuermann@edelmanergo.com






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.


The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Appian Corporation via GlobeNewswire



http://www.appian.com






Aktuell
Gold-Entdeckung des Jahres - Erfolgreichster Minen-Investor und Milliardär kauft diese Gold-Aktie
Bester Gold Hot Stock 2018  
 
GT Gold Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Entdeckung des Jahres - Erfolgreichster Minen-Investor und Milliardär kauft diese Gold-Aktie. Bester Gold Hot Stock 2018

GT Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:39 , dpa-AFX
'Original Ettaler Kloster Glühwein' aus Schwab [...]
16:38 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: YPO heißt die Sponsoren der YPO [...]
16:25 , dpa-AFX
OTS: NÜRNBERGER Versicherung / Nürnberge [...]
16:22 , dpa-AFX
USA: Neubauverkäufe steigen stärker als erwa [...]
16:21 , dpa-AFX
USA: Verbraucherstimmung steigt überraschend
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...