GNW-News: Appian bringt Intelligent Contact Center Platform auf den Markt

Appian bringt Intelligent Contact Center Platform auf den Markt

Neue Plattform vereinfacht den Aufbau maßgeschneiderter und leistungsfähiger

Contact Center-Lösungen, indem Low-Code mit KI, RPA und Case Management

kombiniert wird

Frankfurt - 24. April 2018: Appian bringt eine neue Anwendung auf den Markt, die

eine schnelle Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Contact Center-Lösungen erlaubt.





Diese bieten eine bislang unerreichte Kundenerfahrung. Die Appian Intelligent

Contact Center Platform® ist eine neue Cloud-Plattform, die speziell auf die

Anforderungen von Contact Center-Teams zugeschnitten ist.

Die neue Plattform verfügt über alle Kerneigenschaften der Appian Plattformen,

um Omni-Channel-Kundenengagement, Case Management und intelligente

Automationslösungen in einer Low-Code-Entwicklungsumgebung zu realisieren.

Darüber hinaus bietet die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform native und

integrierte KI (künstliche Intelligenz)-Funktionen. Hinzu kommen strategische

Technologie-Partnerschaften, mit denen sich die Anforderungen von Contact

Centern bestens erfüllen lassen.

"Wir bieten und betreiben Contact Center-Lösungen für viele der größten Finanz-

Dienstleister weltweit", so David Williams, Head of BPM, Target Group. "Dank

Appian konnten wir mit einer maßgeschneiderten Lösung für die Problembehebung

die Bearbeitungszeit im Kundenservice um 80 Prozent reduzieren. Die Anwendungen

haben wir in nur zwei Wochen entwickelt und implementiert."

Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform nutzt Appian Records, um

Kundendienstmitarbeitern eine umfassende und kontextualisierte Sichtweise jedes

einzelnen Kunden bei jeder Interaktion anzubieten. Die Ansicht verfügt über eine

einfache Schnittstelle, für die kein Training notwendig ist. Alle Prozesse, die

ein Mitarbeiter benötigt, lassen sich mit einem einzigen Klick aufrufen. Diese

Herangehensweise an dynamisches Customer Case Management gewährleistet einen

schnelleren, personalisierten und effektiven Service. Appian wurde kürzlich im

"Forrester Wave: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management, Q1 2018" Report als Leader

identifiziert. Der Report besagt, dass das beste Potenzial von Case Management

ist, "den Mitarbeiter- und Kunden-Kontext zu verstehen, Echtzeit-Beratung zu

bieten und künftige Fallplanung zu ermöglichen."

Die Anwendung bietet neue Möglichkeiten der Kundeninteraktion mit nativer KI-

Sentiment-Analyse und integrierter Vernetzung zu führenden Cloud-kognitiven und

Machine Learning-Services. Diese Intelligenz leitet Contact Center-Mitarbeiter

an, die beste Folgeaktion oder das nächste Upsell-Angebot auszuwählen -

basierend auf dem Kontext der Kundeninteraktion. Mit der offenen und Cloud-

fokussierten Architektur von Appian erhalten Kunden die besten verfügbaren KI-

Services von Plattformen wie Google, Amazon und Microsoft, mit denen sie ihren

Contact Center-Betrieb ergänzen können.

Appian integriert Systeme, Daten und komplett digitalisierte Prozesse und

ermöglicht so ein einheitliches Omni-Channel-Management über alle Kunden-

Kontaktpunkte hinweg. Appian verstärkt die Kundenloyalität, indem die Anwendung

auf Daten über alle Kanäle, Produkte und Services hinweg zugreift. Das Ergebnis

ist eine nahtlose, konsistente und ausgezeichnete Kundenerfahrung, die

unabhängig vom Kanal ist.

Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform bietet Service-Organisationen

folgende Vorteile:

* Reduzierung der durchschnittlichen Anrufdauer und gleichzeitige Verbesserung

der Service-Qualität durch einen 360-Grad-Blick auf die Kundendaten

* Schnelle Erstellung und Lösung der Fälle. Dazu gehört auch die

Orchestrierung der Mitarbeiter und Robotik-Elemente der Services

* Maximierung des Customer-Lifetime-Value durch gezieltes Cross- und Up-

Selling

* Senkung der Kosten und Optimierung der Leistung der Service-Organisation

durch verbessertes Workload-Balancing und Business Activity Monitoring-

Reports

Appian hat ein umfangreiches Ökosystem an strategischen Technologie-

Partnerschaften aufgebaut, um die Intelligent Contact Center Platform zu

unterstützen. Kooperationen mit renommierten Unternehmen wie Genesys, Twilio und

Temasys bieten zusätzliche Funktionen, die Kunden-Service-Teams erlauben, ihre

bestehenden Investitionen in Omni-Channel-Kommunikations- und Customer

Experience-Technologien zu schützen.

"Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform ermöglicht jedem Unternehmen,

leistungsfähige Lösungen zu entwickeln, mit denen sich die Kundenbeziehungen

deutlich verbessern lassen", erklärt Matt Calkins, CEO, Appian.

Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform ist ab Juni 2018 verfügbar.

Über Appian

Appian bietet eine führende Low-Code-Software-Entwicklungsplattform, mit der

Unternehmen schnell leistungsstarke und einzigartige Anwendungen entwickeln

können. Die auf der Plattform von Appian erstellten Anwendungen helfen

Unternehmen, ihre digitale Transformation voranzubringen und sich von der

Konkurrenz abzuheben. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.appian.de.

Für Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Tanja Schürmann

Head of Technology

+49 (0)89 41301 6

tanja.schuermann@edelmanergo.com

