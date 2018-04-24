GNW-News: Appian bringt Intelligent Contact Center Platform auf den Markt
Appian bringt Intelligent Contact Center Platform auf den Markt
Neue Plattform vereinfacht den Aufbau maßgeschneiderter und leistungsfähiger
Contact Center-Lösungen, indem Low-Code mit KI, RPA und Case Management
kombiniert wird
Frankfurt - 24. April 2018: Appian bringt eine neue Anwendung auf den Markt, die
eine schnelle Entwicklung maßgeschneiderter Contact Center-Lösungen erlaubt.
Diese bieten eine bislang unerreichte Kundenerfahrung. Die Appian Intelligent
Contact Center Platform® ist eine neue Cloud-Plattform, die speziell auf die
Anforderungen von Contact Center-Teams zugeschnitten ist.
Die neue Plattform verfügt über alle Kerneigenschaften der Appian Plattformen,
um Omni-Channel-Kundenengagement, Case Management und intelligente
Automationslösungen in einer Low-Code-Entwicklungsumgebung zu realisieren.
Darüber hinaus bietet die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform native und
integrierte KI (künstliche Intelligenz)-Funktionen. Hinzu kommen strategische
Technologie-Partnerschaften, mit denen sich die Anforderungen von Contact
Centern bestens erfüllen lassen.
"Wir bieten und betreiben Contact Center-Lösungen für viele der größten Finanz-
Dienstleister weltweit", so David Williams, Head of BPM, Target Group. "Dank
Appian konnten wir mit einer maßgeschneiderten Lösung für die Problembehebung
die Bearbeitungszeit im Kundenservice um 80 Prozent reduzieren. Die Anwendungen
haben wir in nur zwei Wochen entwickelt und implementiert."
Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform nutzt Appian Records, um
Kundendienstmitarbeitern eine umfassende und kontextualisierte Sichtweise jedes
einzelnen Kunden bei jeder Interaktion anzubieten. Die Ansicht verfügt über eine
einfache Schnittstelle, für die kein Training notwendig ist. Alle Prozesse, die
ein Mitarbeiter benötigt, lassen sich mit einem einzigen Klick aufrufen. Diese
Herangehensweise an dynamisches Customer Case Management gewährleistet einen
schnelleren, personalisierten und effektiven Service. Appian wurde kürzlich im
"Forrester Wave: Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management, Q1 2018" Report als Leader
identifiziert. Der Report besagt, dass das beste Potenzial von Case Management
ist, "den Mitarbeiter- und Kunden-Kontext zu verstehen, Echtzeit-Beratung zu
bieten und künftige Fallplanung zu ermöglichen."
Die Anwendung bietet neue Möglichkeiten der Kundeninteraktion mit nativer KI-
Sentiment-Analyse und integrierter Vernetzung zu führenden Cloud-kognitiven und
Machine Learning-Services. Diese Intelligenz leitet Contact Center-Mitarbeiter
an, die beste Folgeaktion oder das nächste Upsell-Angebot auszuwählen -
basierend auf dem Kontext der Kundeninteraktion. Mit der offenen und Cloud-
fokussierten Architektur von Appian erhalten Kunden die besten verfügbaren KI-
Services von Plattformen wie Google, Amazon und Microsoft, mit denen sie ihren
Contact Center-Betrieb ergänzen können.
Appian integriert Systeme, Daten und komplett digitalisierte Prozesse und
ermöglicht so ein einheitliches Omni-Channel-Management über alle Kunden-
Kontaktpunkte hinweg. Appian verstärkt die Kundenloyalität, indem die Anwendung
auf Daten über alle Kanäle, Produkte und Services hinweg zugreift. Das Ergebnis
ist eine nahtlose, konsistente und ausgezeichnete Kundenerfahrung, die
unabhängig vom Kanal ist.
Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform bietet Service-Organisationen
folgende Vorteile:
* Reduzierung der durchschnittlichen Anrufdauer und gleichzeitige Verbesserung
der Service-Qualität durch einen 360-Grad-Blick auf die Kundendaten
* Schnelle Erstellung und Lösung der Fälle. Dazu gehört auch die
Orchestrierung der Mitarbeiter und Robotik-Elemente der Services
* Maximierung des Customer-Lifetime-Value durch gezieltes Cross- und Up-
Selling
* Senkung der Kosten und Optimierung der Leistung der Service-Organisation
durch verbessertes Workload-Balancing und Business Activity Monitoring-
Reports
Appian hat ein umfangreiches Ökosystem an strategischen Technologie-
Partnerschaften aufgebaut, um die Intelligent Contact Center Platform zu
unterstützen. Kooperationen mit renommierten Unternehmen wie Genesys, Twilio und
Temasys bieten zusätzliche Funktionen, die Kunden-Service-Teams erlauben, ihre
bestehenden Investitionen in Omni-Channel-Kommunikations- und Customer
Experience-Technologien zu schützen.
"Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform ermöglicht jedem Unternehmen,
leistungsfähige Lösungen zu entwickeln, mit denen sich die Kundenbeziehungen
deutlich verbessern lassen", erklärt Matt Calkins, CEO, Appian.
Die Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform ist ab Juni 2018 verfügbar.
Über Appian
Appian bietet eine führende Low-Code-Software-Entwicklungsplattform, mit der
Unternehmen schnell leistungsstarke und einzigartige Anwendungen entwickeln
können. Die auf der Plattform von Appian erstellten Anwendungen helfen
Unternehmen, ihre digitale Transformation voranzubringen und sich von der
Konkurrenz abzuheben. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.appian.de.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained
in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including,
without limitation, statements regarding the upcoming release of the latest
version of the Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform, the artificial
intelligence capabilities and strategic technology partnerships offered by the
Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform, the integration of systems, data,
and fully digitized processes by Appian, the results to be achieved by customers
using the Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform, and the timing of the
availability of the Appian Intelligent Contact Center Platform. The words
"anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"
"will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its
current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends
that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations,
business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives
and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to defects
or disruptions in the rollout of updates or enhancements to the Appian platform,
risks related to Appian's ability to meet its customers' needs by continuing to
innovate and provide a useful platform, Appian's ability to integrate the Appian
platform with third-party applications and platforms, Appian's ability to
license software from third parties for integration into the Appian platform,
Appian's ability to provide a platform that is useful to its customers,
including through offering new or enhanced solutions, the success of Appian's
strategic relationships with third parties, and the risks and uncertainties set
forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on February 23, 2018, and subsequent reports that Appian has filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very
competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to
time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can
Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which
any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may
make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot
guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or
events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.
Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after
the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or
revised expectations, except as required by law.
Für Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:
Tanja Schürmann
Head of Technology
+49 (0)89 41301 6
tanja.schuermann@edelmanergo.com
